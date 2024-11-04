Chloë Grace Moretz comes out as a ‘gay woman’ in Harris endorsement

Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as homosexual as she shares her 2024 election endorsement.

The “Miseducation of Cameron Publish” star, 27, mentioned she identifies as a homosexual lady in an Instagram submit on Friday urging followers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris within the presidential election.

“I imagine the federal government has no proper over my physique as a girl, and that the selections over my physique ought to come ONLY from myself and my physician,” Moretz wrote. “Kamala Harris will defend that for us. I imagine within the want for authorized protections that protects the LGBTQ+ group as a homosexual lady. We’d like protections on this nation and to have entry to the care we want and deserve.”

Moretz, who mentioned she voted early for Harris, additionally wrote that there’s “a lot on the road this election” and inspired her greater than 24 million followers to “get a plan collectively to get to your polling place with your pals.”

Moretz has been linked to mannequin Kate Harrison since 2018. The actress beforehand starred within the movie “The Miseducation of Cameron Publish” as a teen who is shipped to homosexual conversion remedy.

In a 2018 interview with the BBC, the “Kick-Ass” star famous she was raised in a “very Christian Baptist city” in Georgia alongside her two homosexual brothers, who “handled quite a lot of self-hate” once they got here out.

“They tried to, which is quite common throughout the group that we grew up in, ‘pray the homosexual away’ on their very own earlier than popping out to the household, which I used to be unaware of in the course of the time,” she shared.

Moretz advised Internet-a-Porter her brothers “had been tremendous excited” about her position as a homosexual teen in “Cameron Publish,” including, “There have been a number of individuals in our small city that apparently prayed the homosexual away and are actually in advantageous relationships with their wives. So, the film was fairly near residence for quite a few causes.”

Talking on the Sundance Movie Competition in 2018, Moretz additionally mentioned she consulted with survivors of homosexual conversion remedy to arrange for her position within the movie.

“They had been so candid with us,” she mentioned on the time. “Thanks for giving us your story, and actually telling us the darkness. And in addition (sharing) the moments of with the ability to meet different homosexual children such as you, the place for the primary time, you’re realizing you’re not alone.”

Moretz rose to fame as a baby actress, most notably starring because the younger superhero Hit-Woman within the 2010 satire “Kick-Ass.” Her different early roles included the Martin Scorsese movie “Hugo” and remakes of the horror motion pictures “Let The Proper One In” and “Carrie.”

The actress most lately voiced the title position within the Netflix animated movie “Nimona,” which was celebrated for that includes a queer central character and same-sex kiss.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan