Chloë Grace Moretz comes out as a 'gay woman' in Harris endorsement

Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as homosexual as she shares her 2024 election endorsement.

The “Miseducation of Cameron Publish” star, 27, mentioned she identifies as a homosexual lady in an Instagram submit on Friday urging followers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris within the presidential election.

“I imagine the federal government has no proper over my physique as a girl, and that the selections over my physique ought to come ONLY from myself and my physician,” Moretz wrote. “Kamala Harris will defend that for us. I imagine within the want for authorized protections that protects the LGBTQ+ group as a homosexual lady. We’d like protections on this nation and to have entry to the care we want and deserve.”

