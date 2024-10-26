Chicken Stew and Corned Beef Slow Cooker Recipes

Creator

David Urmann

September 24, 2009

There are lots of recipes you may make along with your sluggish cooker or Crockpot. This may vary to meats, seafood and greens. There are numerous Corned Beef and Hen Stew recipes you’ll be able to serve to your loved ones.

Gradual cookers are time environment friendly home equipment and really simple to make use of. You do not want to test in your cooking every now and then. You possibly can prepare dinner the meals for hours and it nonetheless tastes nice. Listed below are hen and corned beef recipes you may make utilizing your sluggish cooker or crock pot.

Hen Stew

Substances embrace 2 large-sized onions; 2 lbs. skinless, boneless hen breasts lower into 1 inch cubes; 2 large-sized carrots which can be lower into 1 in. slices or 1 cup of child carrots; 3 ½ cups of hen broth, 3 medium-sized potatoes which can be lower into 1 in. cubes and 1 tsp. celery seeds. Different elements are ½ tsp. seasoned pepper combine or black pepper, 1 tsp. dried thyme, salt, 1 cup thawed frozen corn, 8 oz. sliced mushrooms and 1 cup thawed frozen peas.

Process:

Combine all of the elements in your sluggish cooker, excluding the peas. Stir it nicely.Cowl it and prepare dinner it on low for 8 as much as 8 hours. Cook dinner it till the hen is nicely executed and the greens develop into tender. You possibly can stir-in the peas through the last half-hour.

Mexican-Model Hen Stew

Substances are 4 as much as 5 medium-sized peeled potatoes that needs to be lower into very small cubes; 2 kilos boneless skinless hen breasts that must be lower into 1 in. items; 1 16 ounce jar of gentle salsa, 1 envelope taco seasoning combine, 1 can of diced inexperienced chili peppers and 1 can tomato sauce.

Process:

Combine all of the elements in your sluggish cooker. Cowl your sluggish cooker and set it on Low for about 7 as much as 9 hours. You possibly can serve this with heat flour tortillas.

Crockpot Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Substances are 3 medium-sized thinly sliced carrots, 6 as much as 8 medium-sized peeled tomatoes that needs to be lower into ½ in. slices, 2 thinly sliced ribs celery, 1 2-pound cabbage, 1 –pound corned beef brisket, 1 ½ cups water and ½ tsp. black pepper.

Process:

Calmly spray or butter a 5 as much as 6 qrt. Gradual cooker. Layer the potato slices on the backside portion of the sluggish cooker in addition to with carrots. Place the corned beef on the greens. Slice the cabbage into 8 wedges, arranging them across the meat. Sprinkle with pepper. Add some water. Cowl advert prepare dinner it on low from about 7 as much as 8 hour. Be sure the greens and meat turns into tender. Take away the meat and put it on a platter. Cowl this with some foil and permit it to relaxation for about 10 as much as quarter-hour. After quarter-hour, slice the meat and serve.

Corned Beef and Greens

Substances are 2 turnips or 1 medium-sized rutabaga lower into 2 inches chunks; 3 to 4 carrots lower crosswise, halved lengthwise, making 2 to three inch items; 3 to 4 lbs corned beef brisket which you’ll be able to lower if mandatory; 1 ½ cup water, 3 medium-sized quartered onions, salt and pepper in addition to 1 small cabbage.

Process:

Utilizing a 5- as much as 6-quart crock pot or sluggish cooker, combine all of the elements, excluding the cabbage. Cowl the crock pot, prepare dinner on Low for 4 hours and prepare dinner on Excessive for one more 2 hours. Calmly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook dinner once more on Low for 7 as much as 9 hours and on Excessive for 4 as much as 5 hours.