Chicago White Sox game against Atlanta Braves canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday’s White Sox recreation towards the Atlanta Braves was postponed as a result of continued rain and snow in Chicago.

First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Moist and snowy situations had been anticipated to linger for the rest of Wednesday in Chicago, in accordance with CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon.

The White Sox mentioned the sport shall be made up on Thursday, June 27 at 3:10 p.m.

Followers with tickets, parking and Huntington Financial institution Stadium Membership passes to Wednesday’s recreation can attend the make-up recreation on June 27. Parking zone and gate info shall be shared at a later date.

The White Sox have had a tough begin to the season, shedding 4 out of their first 5 video games, though the staff is coming off its first win of the younger season on Tuesday towards the Braves.

Up subsequent, the White Sox will journey to Kansas Metropolis to play the Royals for a four-game sequence beginning Thursday.

