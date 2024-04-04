News
Chicago White Sox game against Atlanta Braves canceled
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday’s White Sox recreation towards the Atlanta Braves was postponed as a result of continued rain and snow in Chicago.
First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Moist and snowy situations had been anticipated to linger for the rest of Wednesday in Chicago, in accordance with CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon.
The White Sox mentioned the sport shall be made up on Thursday, June 27 at 3:10 p.m.
Followers with tickets, parking and Huntington Financial institution Stadium Membership passes to Wednesday’s recreation can attend the make-up recreation on June 27. Parking zone and gate info shall be shared at a later date.
The White Sox have had a tough begin to the season, shedding 4 out of their first 5 video games, though the staff is coming off its first win of the younger season on Tuesday towards the Braves.
Up subsequent, the White Sox will journey to Kansas Metropolis to play the Royals for a four-game sequence beginning Thursday.
Advertisement
Chicago White Sox game against Atlanta Braves canceled
Braves vs. White Sox: Odds, spread, over/under
Does Chris Pine Sing In Wish? Here’s Whether That’s The Actor’s Real Voice
Broadway ticket prices for shows skyrocket reaching new all-time high
Sheboygan County election results: Roberta Filicky-Peneski unseated
Michael Rust tops LaKeisha Haase
Travis Kelce to host music festival, join Taylor Swift on Europe tour
Travis Kelce finds a new definition of ‘happy’ with TSwift
New Broadway Musicals To See This Spring: “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Wiz” & More
What To See On Broadway Right Now
Process Modeling Tools in Business Analysis
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Navigating the Complex World of Student Loans: Tips for Borrowers
How to Unlock Your iPhone if Forgot Passcodes?
Kim Mulkey Attacks Potential Washington Post Story Before Its Release
Tammy Murphy suspends campaign for New Jersey US Senate seat
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge
AT&T Stadium soccer field draws criticism
Top Five Tips to Bring Your Essay to the Next Level
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Process Modeling Tools in Business Analysis
-
Education4 weeks ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
Health4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Navigating the Complex World of Student Loans: Tips for Borrowers
-
Technology2 weeks ago
How to Unlock Your iPhone if Forgot Passcodes?
-
News1 week ago
Kim Mulkey Attacks Potential Washington Post Story Before Its Release
-
News1 week ago
Tammy Murphy suspends campaign for New Jersey US Senate seat
-
News1 week ago
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge