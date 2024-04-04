Braves vs. White Sox: Odds, spread, over/under

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (3-2) go to the Chicago White Sox (1-4) in an early-season contest at Assured Fee Discipline on Wednesday, April 3, with a begin time of two:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers checklist the Braves as -375 moneyline favorites, whereas giving the underdog White Sox +300 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favourite (at -135 odds). The matchup’s over/underneath is about at 8 runs.

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Assured Fee Discipline

Assured Fee Discipline Possible Pitchers: Spencer Strider – ATL (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Dominic Leone – CHW (0-0, 16.20 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Complete

This is a have a look at the chances, run line and over/underneath for this matchup at particular person sportsbooks.

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Developments and Insights

The Braves entered a sport as favorites 152 occasions final season and gained 97, or 63.8%, of these video games.

The Braves didn’t enter a sport final season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.

Atlanta has a 78.9% probability to win this sport based mostly on the implied likelihood of the moneyline.

The Braves hit 156 homers away from house final season (1.9 per sport).

Atlanta averaged 3.9 extra-base hits per sport whereas slugging .493 away from house.

The White Sox had been chosen as underdogs in 114 video games final yr and walked away with the win 37 occasions (32.5%) in these video games.

The White Sox didn’t enter a sport final yr with longer moneyline odds than +300.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 25% probability of pulling out a win.

Chicago averaged one house run per house sport final season (83 whole at house).

The White Sox averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per sport whereas slugging .381 in house contests.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Sequence +425 2nd 1st

Not all provides obtainable in all states, please go to sportsbook web sites for the most recent promotions in your space. Have to be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. In case you or somebody you already know has a playing drawback, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.