Chet Hanks Had ‘Support’ From His Parents to Join The Surreal Life

Chet Hanks will seem on the small display screen as a housemate on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques — and his well-known mother and father are on board.

Chet, 33, completely informed Us Weekly that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson “have been supportive” of his resolution to hitch the forged of the MTV actuality sequence. (Tom, 68, can be the daddy of son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks, whom he welcomed with late spouse Samantha Lewes.)

“The Surreal Life is a special form of present. It’s not messy and unfavourable,” Chet defined. “It’s extra about private development and relationships with folks and vulnerability. It’s a very totally different kind of actuality TV. I had full assist in doing it.”

As an actor, rapper and YouTuber, Chet has appeared in recurring roles on TV sequence Empire, Shameless and Your Honor, in addition to scoring visitor roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Atlanta. The Surreal Life is Chet’s first foray into an unscripted actuality sequence, and he hoped to provide it his all.

“I used to be making an attempt to get probably the most out of the expertise and simply be trustworthy and clear and I did. I did get loads out of it,” he mentioned of filming. “It was a terrific expertise for me.”

Chet has already caught the eye of Surreal Life followers after teasers for the season confirmed him getting flirty with Bravo alum Kim Zolciak Biermann, who’s estranged from her husband, Kroy Biermann. After calling her a “MILF,” a brief clip confirmed what gave the impression to be Chet and Zolciak Biermann, 46, snuggling in mattress, however an insider completely informed Us that the trailer shouldn’t be what it appears.

“They have been flirting. They didn’t hook up, however there was undoubtedly an attraction between them,” the insider mentioned in October 2023. “[Kim] thinks he’s handsome.”

There’s nothing however good vibes between Chet and Zolciak Biermann, who referred to as her costar a “good man” and admitted they’d a right away attraction whereas talking completely with Us.

“Sure, he has a pleasant physique, but it surely’s simply form of his vibe and what he places off and his power,” she informed Us earlier this month. “He had made me a protein shake immediately. I like him. I’ve gotten to know him all through The Surreal Life and much more just lately and he’s nice.”

The previous Actual Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she needed to ask her 27-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, who Chet even was.

“I didn’t know who he was once I walked into the home,” she admitted. “I stepped outdoors to FaceTime Brielle and I mentioned, ‘There’s some man named Chet right here’ and she or he was like, ‘There’s just one Chet’ I’m like, ‘What do you imply?’ She’s like, ‘It’s Chet Hanks.’ Who’s Chet Hanks? She’s like, ‘Mother, Tom Hanks, his son.’”

The admiration is mutual, as Chet informed Us about Kim, “Kim is simply cool as hell. She’s humorous. She’s bought that, like, perspective. I simply knew that we’d get alongside proper from the soar and we did. Kim was superior.”

MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques returns for an all-new season on Tuesday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Reporting by Mike Vulpo