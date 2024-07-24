Cher’s Memoir to Be Released in Two Parts, First in November

Cher‘s extremely anticipated memoir is lastly getting a launch date and canopy reveal.

Dey Road Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers, introduced on Wednesday that they may publish the primary of a two-part memoir this fall.

Cher: The Memoir, Half One, might be revealed on Nov. 19.

Cher The Memoir Half One Courtesy of Dey Road Books.

“After greater than seventy years of combating to dwell her life on her personal phrases, Cher lastly reveals her true story in intimate element, in a two-part memoir,” the writer teased. “Together with her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond within the tough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to turn into the trailblazing famous person the world has been unable to disregard for greater than half a century.”

The upcoming memoir is ready to chronicle the singer’s childhood to assembly and marrying Sonny Bono, whereas detailing “the extremely difficult relationship that made them world-famous, however finally drove them aside.”

Cher: The Memoir, Half Two will comply with in 2025.

Cher additionally took to Instagram to disclose the duvet.

The memoir has been extremely anticipated after she first teased she was writing it in 2017. When giving a standing replace to The Hollywood Reporter final 12 months, Cher mentioned, “Effectively, we’re nearly completed as a result of [HarperCollins] goes, ‘Cher, how lengthy are you going to work on this?’ That’s troublesome too, however we’re so shut.”

Dey Road Books brokered the World Rights take care of Alan Nevins at Renaissance Literary & Expertise and the ebook has been edited and shepherded by VP and Writer Carrie Thornton. The ebook can even be revealed by HarperNonFiction within the U.Okay., in addition to by HarperCollins in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Brazil.