Chelsea condemn Enzo Fernandez’s discriminatory chant

Chelsea have condemned all discriminatory behaviour and began an inside disciplinary process within the wake of Argentina’s derogatory track about French gamers, the membership stated in a press release.

The French Soccer Federation (FFF) introduced on Tuesday it could file a authorized criticism over “racist and discriminatory remarks” made by Chelsea participant Enzo Fernández and his Argentina teammates about France’s workforce after Sunday’s Copa América victory over Colombia.

“Chelsea Soccer Membership finds all types of discriminatory behaviour fully unacceptable,” a membership assertion stated on Wednesday.

“We’re proud to be a various, inclusive membership the place folks from all cultures, communities and identities really feel welcome.”

Following Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia within the last, Fernandez posted a video on Instagram that was extensively seen on X. The video confirmed the Argentina gamers singing offensive chants that singled out France gamers of African heritage.

The identical chants — by some Argentina followers — emerged earlier than France and Argentina met within the 2022 World Cup last, which Argentina received.

France defender Wesley Fofana displayed his discontent along with his Chelsea teammate and reposted the video, citing the mantra as “uninhibited racism.”

Chelsea and France ahead Christopher Nkunku adopted Fofana, saying on X: “God bless them,” speaking in regards to the Argentinean workforce’s derogatory phrases.

Fernandez issued a press release of apology on Instagram admitting the track “consists of extremely offensive language” however added “these phrases, don’t mirror my beliefs or my character. … I stand towards discrimination in all varieties and apologise for getting caught up within the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.”

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea in 2023 and has made 46 appearances. Photograph by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photographs/Getty Pictures

French sports activities minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra desires FIFA to take motion. She replied to a L’Equipe story in regards to the derogatory chants, writing on X: “Pathetic. Behaviour that’s all of the extra unacceptable whether it is repeated. @FIFAcom: a response?”

FIFA didn’t affirm on Tuesday whether or not the French criticism had been filed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stated soccer and its 211 nationwide federations should have a zero-tolerance strategy to racism and in Might dedicated to relaunching a process power to observe incidents.

Julio Garro, Argentina’s undersecretary for sports activities, stated on Wednesday he felt Argentina soccer federation president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia in addition to workforce captain Lionel Messi ought to situation apologies for the chanting.

“This leaves us, as a rustic, in dangerous standing after a lot glory,” Garro stated in an Argentina radio interview.