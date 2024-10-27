Chappell Roan Confronts ‘Rude’ Photographer, Demands Apology

Chappell Roan confronted a photographer she’d beforehand had an uncomfortable encounter with on the crimson carpet Friday (Oct. 25).

Making an look on the carpet on the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour movie, which might be streaming Oct. 28, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer-songwriter pointed, mentioned, “You,” and walked straight over to a photographer she acknowledged.

“You have been so disrespectful to me on the Grammys,” she mentioned, as seen in clips making their method round social media on Saturday. The photographer she approached just isn’t seen on digital camera.

“You yelled at me at a Grammy celebration,” mentioned Roan, no stranger to setting boundaries with those that strategy. “I bear in mind. You have been so impolite to me. And I deserve an apology for that … You want to apologize to me.”

Roan — considered one of Rodrigo’s particular visitors on the Guts Tour when the pair carried out “Sizzling to Go” collectively, and a gap act for Rodrigo’s present beforehand — spoke her thoughts to a different crimson carpet photographer on the VMAs final month. When the particular person behind the digital camera yelled on the pop star to “Shut the f— up,” Roan responded, “You shut the f— up.” The singer waved a finger and added, “Not me, b—-.”

Rodrigo spoke extremely of Roan on the crimson carpet for her Guts live performance movie premiere on Friday, in an interview with Billboard: “She really offers me a lot recommendation on taking good care of myself and being me in an trade that’s so overwhelming generally. I actually respect her. If I give her any recommendation, I’m not so certain. However I get lots from her.”

See a clip of Roan’s run-in with a photographer on Friday beneath.