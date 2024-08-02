Channing Tatum Goes Biking With Daughter Everly in Rare Pic

Channing Tatum spent some high quality time bike using along with his pals and his 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Ugh love a day within the grime with my littles and household. Such day. Drained and soiled. Excellent,” Tatum wrote by way of Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, alongside a carousel of images of the daddy-daughter duo on their day trip. (Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.)

The submit included a gaggle shot of Everly, Tatum and his pals, in addition to a selfie of Tatum along with his bike behind him. There was additionally a brief clip of him and Everly pulling up on their bikes and a solo shot of Everly sitting within the automotive with headphones on.

Tatum’s submit comes almost seven months after he and his daughter made a uncommon pink carpet look on the New York Metropolis premiere of the anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To The Hashira Coaching in February. He and Everly had been additionally noticed attending Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in August 2023.

Tatum and Dewan, 43, welcomed their daughter in Could 2013. 5 years later, the duo introduced that they had been separating after 9 years of marriage.

“We now have lovingly chosen to separate as a pair,” they wrote in a joint Instagram assertion in April 2018. “We fell deeply in love so a few years in the past and have had a magical journey collectively. Completely nothing has modified about how a lot we love each other, however love is a good looking journey that’s taking us on completely different paths for now.”

The pair added that there are “no secrets and techniques nor salacious occasions” as to why they broke up and that they’re nonetheless dedicated to being coparents for Everly.

“We’re nonetheless a household and can at all times be loving devoted mother and father to Everly,” they famous.

Whereas Tatum has moved on with fiancée Zoë Kravitz and Dewan with Steve Kazee, the twosome have discovered to peacefully increase their daughter collectively. (Dewan additionally shares son Callum and two-month-old daughter Rhiannon with Kazee, 48.)

“It’s at all times a journey. It by no means ends,” Dewan informed Romper in a January interview about her coparenting expertise with Tatum. “You simply study as you go and get higher at sure issues, and for me, Evie will at all times be my prime precedence. I simply regularly put her first. That’s how I can handle all arduous issues.”

Tatum, for his half, was actually frightened at first about being dad to Everly after his break up with Dewan.

“I do know that I like d to behave and play make-believe and magical issues, however I simply didn’t know if I used to be going to have the ability to meet her on her degree,” he informed VMan journal in February 2022, including that he ultimately realized he needed to “go into her world and do no matter that’s that [Everly] wished” him to do.