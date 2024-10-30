Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After 3 Years Together (Sources)

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are calling it quits after three years as a pair.

A number of sources affirm to PEOPLE that the Batman actress and Magic Mike actor have known as off their engagement.

The 2 first grew to become an merchandise after working collectively on Kravitz’s function directorial debut Blink Twice, during which Tatum starred, and bought engaged a 12 months in the past.

Reps for each stars haven’t responded to requests for remark from PEOPLE.

Tatum, 44, joined Kravitz in seeing a manufacturing of a play by Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York Metropolis’s Pink Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6. Nevertheless, Kravitz, 35, has in latest weeks been noticed out and about with out her engagement ring, together with on a latest outing with Huge Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in 2023.

“Artwork is our love language,” Kravitz informed PEOPLE upon Blink Twice’s Aug. 23 premiere when requested about collaborating with Tatum once more sooner or later. “I believe it is what we love, and we love speaking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting one another.”

“That is what I am going to say about creating with somebody that you’re with or love: I recommend it,” Tatum informed PEOPLE in July. “In case you are enthusiastic about having a child or for those who’re enthusiastic about getting married, go discover the toughest attainable artistic venture along with your associate.”

He added on the time, “When you’ll be able to look throughout the room or the set and know that you’ve the perfect individual that’s subsequent to you attempting to resolve issues, and also you’re actually trying to them for solutions simply as equally as attempting to resolve them your self, that’s unbelievable.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Deadline reported that Kravitz and Tatum are among the many actors forged in alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, starring and produced by Cate Blanchett.

Kravitz and Tatum first sparked romance rumors once they have been photographed driving by means of the streets of N.Y.C. on a BMX bike in August of 2021.

A month later, they have been noticed leaving the Met Gala collectively earlier than Tatum made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween, sharing a snap of him and Kravitz rocking a pair’s costume from Martin Scorsese’s basic 1976 movie, Taxi Driver.