Celine Dion ‘Had a Lot of Fun’ With Her Sons at NHL Draft 

Céline Dion’s newest household outing to the NHL Draft is cool as ice.

“I used to be more than happy to announce the collection of the Montreal Canadiens for the primary spherical of the 2024 NHL Draft,” Dion, 56, wrote in French by way of Instagram on Saturday, June 29. “Congratulations to Ivan Demidov!”

The legendary vocalist appeared Friday, June 28, on the draft stage to announce that the Montreal Canadiens deliberate to carry Demidov, 18, to the workforce.

“With the fifth total choice within the 2024 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to pick Ivan Demidov,” Dion, who was accompanied by eldest son René-Charles on stage, stated throughout the broadcast.

Demidov, for his half, was in awe that Dion was the individual to disclose his hockey workforce.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s like a ebook. Like a film. It’s … me,” Demidov stated in a press convention in a while Friday. “I watched the Titanic!”

Dion, whose Oscar-winning track “My Coronary heart Will Go On” appeared on the Titanic soundtrack, attended the Las Vegas occasion with sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, each 13.

“Thanks Canadiens for having me, and NHL for taking such excellent care of my household,” Dion added by way of Instagram. “We had lots of enjoyable!”

Dion shared her three youngsters along with her late husband, René Angélil, who died in January 2016 on the age of 73 following a throat most cancers battle.

Since Angélil’s demise, Dion has leaned on her youngsters particularly when she was identified with Stiff individual syndrome.

“Her youngsters have been her rock … the twins are very mature for his or her age and René-Charles checks in and dotes on his mother on a regular basis,” a supply completely informed Us Weekly in December 2022, shortly after she was identified. “It got here as a shock, however she’s misplaced none of her combating spirit and is comforted that at the very least she is aware of precisely what she’s coping with now and there’s consolation that she will alleviate among the signs by getting remedies which can be particular for this situation.”

Dion went public along with her analysis as a result of she felt a heavy “burden” mendacity about her sickness.

“I couldn’t do that anymore,” she stated throughout a June look on the Right now present. “Mendacity, for me, the burden was an excessive amount of. Mendacity to the individuals who bought me the place I’m right this moment. I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Dion additional discusses her SPS battle within the I Am: Céline Dion documentary, which is at present out there to stream on Prime Video.