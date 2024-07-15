Celestia Price Prediction: TIA Soars 17% As Analysts Say This P2E Crypto Is Among The Best Presales To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Celestia value rose 17% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $6.926 as of 03:47 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 28% to $260 million, based on CoinGecko.

This enhance comes as the continuing Modular Summit, led by Celestia, contributes to the rising constructive sentiment across the mission.

Celestia Worth To Proceed Surging Over The Rounding Backside

The Celestia value has been on a sustained downtrend since June, because the bears exerted strain on the token. TIA value has since discovered weak assist round $4.2, which allowed the bulls to stage a bullish pattern reversal, forming a rounding backside sample.

Buyers goal to capitalize on the rounding backside sample to stage a continuation of the surge over the rounding backside, with TIA buying and selling above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs).

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is retracing from above the 70-overbought area, to presently commerce at 51 and heading down, a sign that sellers have an higher hand.

If the sellers maintain the strain, the worth of Celestia may retrace again to the $6.4 assist degree, coinciding with the 50-day SMA.

Nevertheless, the 50-day crosses above the 200-day SMA, which types a golden cross at $5.42. A golden cross may encourage buyers to purchase, which may push TIA above, because the bulls goal $9.0.

In the meantime, because the Celestia value bulls search for extra shopping for indicators, different meme coin lovers are shopping for into a brand new DOGE by-product ICO known as PlayDoge (PLAY).

PlayDoge Presale Raises Over $5.5 Million – Finest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) sport that transforms the DOGE meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet, which permits customers to earn $PLAY tokens.

The mission has continued to achieve traction within the crypto group, with its explosive ICO already amassing over $5.5 million.

The mission is predicated on PlayDoge, a digital canine that acts as a P2E companion. By way of the P2E mechanics, the mission permits gamers to earn rewards by caring for his or her pet and taking it on adventurous journeys, incomes $PLAY tokens within the course of.

PlayDoge capabilities on the BNB Good Chain, created by the world’s largest crypto trade, Binance. The blockchain permits customers to have quick access to transaction effectivity and seamlessly combine gaming actions.

The platform additionally permits $PLAY token holders to earn passive earnings by way of its staking possibility, the place customers can simply stake their tokens for an annual share yield (APY) of 89%.

99Bitcoins, a distinguished crypto channel on YouTube, says that PlayDoge may surge 50X to 100X after its launch.

You should buy $PLAY tokens for $0.00517 every. With a value hike coming in a couple of day, purchase quickly to safe the perfect deal.

To affix the presale, purchase $PLAY from the official web site right here utilizing BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

