Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Many Hollywood marriages have overcome allegations of infidelity through the years.

Former Vanderpump Guidelines stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor labored by Taylor’s dishonest previous — he was caught hooking up with former costar Religion Stowers throughout season 6 — earlier than getting married in June 2019.

“I see him each single day making efforts and he’s fully modified the best way he treats me, the best way he talks to me, the best way he listens to me. Each single factor about our relationship is healthier,” Cartwright instructed Us Weekly solely in November 2018. “I understand how a lot he’s wanting the marriage and the way a lot he’s eager to marry me, how a lot effort he’s placing into the marriage, simply as a lot as me. I don’t know, each time anyone in addition to I do know Jax, you’ll be able to simply inform.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

The Bravo stars welcomed son Cruz in 2021, almost three years earlier than separating in 2024. Cartwright subsequently defined that they’d change into extra like roommates than a married couple.

Scroll all the way down to see among the most well-known pairs who stayed collectively after surviving dishonest scandals: