Celebrity Billionaires: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and More

Although many celebrities are very, very wealthy, solely a handful have really achieved billionaire standing.

The ten-figure membership is generally populated by entrepreneurs and enterprise magnates — folks together with Elon Musk, Invoice Gates and Jeff Bezos. Celebrities who breathe that rarefied air have normally diversified their portfolios to incorporate every kind of partnerships, investments and initiatives unrelated to their appearing or music expertise.

Rihanna, for instance, grew to become a billionaire in August 2021, however as followers know all too properly, she hasn’t launched an album since January 2016. The earnings that put her excessive didn’t come from her music, however reasonably her Fenty Magnificence and Fenty Pores and skin strains and her profitable Savage x Fenty lingerie firm.

Kanye West, one other musician turned billionaire, is in the identical boat as Rihanna — his music makes him far much less cash than his quite a few different ventures. In April 2020, after months of back-and-forth, Forbes journal lastly declared that the rapper was price about $1.3 billion, between his Yeezy holdings, actual property and different investments.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, can be a member of the billionaires’ membership due to her Skims shapewear and KKW Magnificence line, the latter of which was present process a refresh as of July 2021.

Her little sister Kylie Jenner, nonetheless, isn’t within the membership, regardless of a 2019 Forbes report that dubbed her the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire. After additional overview of her property, the journal revoked the title in Could 2020, claiming that the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s workforce had offered inaccurate paperwork.

The Lifetime of Kylie alum wasn’t bothered by the change, although. “I believed this was a good web site,” she tweeted on the time. “All I see are various inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve by no means requested for any title or tried to lie my manner there EVER. Interval.”

Preserve scrolling to see which celebrities are members of the 10-figure membership: