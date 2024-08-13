CAS Refuses to Reopen Jordan Chiles Appeal Despite Video Evidence

The Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has refused to reopen the enchantment for gymnast Jordan Chiles to maintain her medal amid controversy following the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their guidelines don’t enable for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new proof is introduced,” USA Gymnastics wrote in a press release by way of X on Monday, August 12.

The assertion continued, “We’re deeply disillusioned by the notification and can proceed to pursue each attainable avenue and enchantment course of, together with to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to make sure the simply scoring, placement and medal award for Jordan.”

The replace comes in the future after USA Gymnastics alleged that they had “video proof” Chiles, 23, ought to hold her bronze medal.

“USA Gymnastics on Sunday formally submitted a letter and video proof to the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport, conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the rating, inside the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule,” a Sunday, August 11, X assertion learn.

Within the letter, USA Gymnastics requested that the CAS ruling be “revised” and Chiles’ adjusted rating of 13.766 be reinstated.

“The idea for the CAS ruling on Friday placing down the inquiry was that ‘The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles within the Remaining of the ladies’s flooring train was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline offered by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Laws and is set to be with out impact,’” the assertion learn.

“The time-stamped, video proof submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday night exhibits Landi first said her request to file an inquiry on the inquiry desk 47 seconds after the rating is posted, adopted by a second assertion 55 seconds after the rating was initially posted,” the publish continued.

The assertion added that the video footage offered “was not accessible” to USA Gymnastics “previous to the tribunal’s resolution and thus USAG didn’t have the chance to beforehand submit it.”

The controversy started after Chiles competed within the ladies’s flooring train remaining on August 5. Whereas Romania’s Ana Barbosu was initially introduced because the bronze medalist, group USA filed an inquiry moments later concerning the issue of certainly one of Chiles’ strikes. The judges sided with the submitting, which moved Chiles from a rating of 13.666 to 13.766 and earned her third-place.

The next day, Crew Romania filed an inquiry into Crew USA’s request, noting that it was previous the deadline. CAS agreed with the inquiry days later, reverting Chiles’ rating again to 13.666 and deeming Barbosu the bronze medalist.

On account of the ruling, the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) famous on Sunday that Chiles must give her medal again.

“Following the CAS resolution with regard to the Girls’s Creative Gymnastics Flooring Train Remaining and the modification of the rating by the Worldwide Gymnastics Federation, the IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu,” the IOC’s Sunday assertion learn. “We’re in contact with the NOC of Romania to debate the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC concerning the return of the bronze medal.”

Barbosu broke her silence hours later, noting that her “ideas” are with Chiles. “I do know what you feel as a result of I’ve been by way of the identical,” she wrote by way of her Instagram Story on Sunday. “However I do know you’ll come again stronger.”