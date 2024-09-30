Cardinals get run over by Commanders, fall to 1-3

The Arizona Cardinals gave up 216 speeding yards and 4 touchdowns on the bottom in a 42-14 loss to the Washington Commanders, falling to 1-3 and leaving extra questions on how well-equipped both aspect of the ball is by way of expertise.

Washington’s offense, led by coordinator and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, attacked the Cardinals within the trenches, giving operating again Brian Robinson Jr. 21 carries (101 yards).

The crew peppered in Jeremy McNichols (eight carries, 68 yards) and bought extra out of quarterback Jayden Daniels (eight carries, 47 yards), the previous Arizona State star who gained a Heisman at LSU earlier than turning into the No. 2 general decide.

McDaniels went 26 for 30 for 233 yards, a landing and a decide.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray accomplished 16 of twenty-two passes for 142 yards and a landing, a game-opening drive on a strike to rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

However that was the transient lead for the Cardinals on the day. They struggled to get stress on Daniels and solely recorded a single quarterback hit on the day.

In the meantime, Arizona gave up 4 sacks on Murray — plus three extra quarterback hits. Regardless of 18 carries for 104 yards from operating again James Conner, the Cardinals bought few offensive contributions from its ability gamers.

With tight finish Trey McBride sidelined, the Cardinals noticed Harrison end with 5 catches for 45 yards, whereas second-year professional Michael Wilson and slot possibility Greg Dortch added 38 receiving yards every.

