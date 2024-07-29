Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out on Olympics Opening Ceremony Drag Show

Candace Cameron Bure was disheartened to see drag performers on the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony seemingly recreate the Final Supper.

“It felt too essential to not [speak up] and I like the Olympic Video games, I like them. My husband [Val Bure] is a two-time Olympic medalist, so is my brother-in-law, and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist,” Cameron Bure, 48, mentioned in a Sunday, July 28, Instagram video. “I’ve many mates which have competed in Video games through the years and it’s one thing as a child I’ve at all times beloved … the Olympic Video games have at all times introduced me a lot pleasure.”

She continued, “It’s the perfect of the perfect athletes on this planet competing for the title, so to look at such an unbelievable occasion that’s going to happen over the following two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian religion with their interpretation of the Final Supper was disgusting.”

The Final Supper is a portray by Leonardo da Vinci, wherein Jesus Christ sits at an extended desk along with his disciples. The meal was presumed to be his closing outing forward of his dying. Through the Friday, July 26, opening ceremony, a gaggle of drag performers appeared to tackle the roles of the apostles.

Associated: Candace Cameron Bure’s Most Controversial Moments By way of the Years

Candace Cameron Bure is likely one of the most beloved ’90s stars in Hollywood, however she’s discovered herself in the course of a number of controversies through the years. The Full Home veteran has been outspoken about being a conservative Republican within the leisure trade, which regularly leans left on political points. In October 2021, the Aurora Teagarden […]

For Cameron Bure, she was disheartened to see the dancers allegedly “mock” her faith.

“It made me so unhappy and somebody mentioned, ‘You shouldn’t be unhappy. You need to be mad about it,’” the Full Home alum added. “I’m like, ‘Belief me, it makes me mad, however I’m extra unhappy as a result of I’m unhappy for souls.’ I pray for my coronary heart to interrupt over what breaks God’s coronary heart and I simply take into consideration all of the those that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ. Within the Bible, in Galatians, it says, ‘God isn’t mocked for no matter an individual sows he may even reap as a result of the one who sows … will reap destruction from the flesh.’”

Different Olympic followers interpreted the scene as a illustration of the Greek competition of Dionysus.

“[Dionysus] is a god of lust, madness, non secular ecstasy, ritual insanity [and] I nonetheless don’t see how that pertains to unifying the world by way of aggressive sports activities and acceptable for youngsters to look at,” Cameron Bure claimed in her social media caption. “In any case, I’m not shopping for it.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

A number of stars agreed with Cameron Bure’s stance. Fellow Nice American Media star Carlos PenaVega responded to her Instagram submit by sharing “👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥” emojis.

Associated: Candace Cameron Bure’s Feuds Over the Years — and The place They Stand Now

Candace Cameron Bure has discovered herself caught up in a number of feuds with fellow celebrities. Whereas cohosting the View from 2015 to 2016, Bure made headlines for her debate with Raven-Symoné over an Oregon bakery that took a stand towards supporting homosexual marriage. On the time, the That’s So Raven star argued that the bakers have been […]

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, whose Christian beliefs made headlines in Might based mostly on his remarks in a graduation handle, additionally vocalized his disapproval of the efficiency.

“That is loopy,” Butker, 29, wrote through Instagram Story on Friday, quoting the identical Bible verse as Cameron Bure about mocking God.