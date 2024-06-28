Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec Installs A Massive New Mainstage Screen

QUEBEC (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Pageant d’Été de Québec (FEQ) introduced a serious improve to the occasion’s most important stage with the addition of an enormous show display.

The display, which was put in on the Bell Stage on the Plains of Abraham makes use of a hydraulic trailer-mounted hanging system that enables for a complete display floor of 672 m², practically doubling the dimensions of the display utilized by the competition in 2023.

Developed by means of a collaboration between FEQ and Stageline, the stage and its display boasts cut back CO2 footprint associated to move, due to optimized design and high-quality supplies. The complete construction meets and even exceeds constructing code requirements, and is able to withstanding winds of over 125 km/h, in line with FEQ.

“Innovation has at all times been a part of Stageline’s DNA. The collaboration between BLEUFEU and Stageline has led to the creation of a spectacular new stage tools that can be a game-changer within the occasion trade. With this addition, FEQ undoubtedly secures a high spot among the many largest festivals in North America, and we’re delighted to be a part of it,” mentioned Pierre-Luc Rompré, Director of Operations at Stageline.

“Bell has been supporting the modern concepts of FEQ since 1985! The brand new screens of the Bell Stage – among the many largest within the trade – are an excellent instance and as soon as once more exhibit how we regularly work collectively to reinforce the competition expertise and seize the creativeness of festival-goers,” famous Jean-Philippe Fortier, Director of Model Partnerships at Bell.

“FEQ has lengthy affirmed itself as an modern competition. For the 2024 version, we’re pulling out all of the stops to supply one thing distinctive in North America. This long-term undertaking illustrates our capacity to push the boundaries of what’s doable within the leisure trade and additional strengthens our standing as a serious worldwide competition,” mentioned Nicolas Racine, CEO of BLEUFEU.