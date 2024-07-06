Canada vs. Venezuela prediction, odds, time: 2024 Copa America quarterfinal picks from proven soccer expert

One staff will advance to the 2024 Copa America semifinal to face Argentina, and one staff will go house when Canada and Venezuela collide in a quarterfinal match on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Canadians are in unfamiliar territory. That is the primary time they’ve reached the quarterfinals of a serious match. In the meantime, with a win over Canada, Venezuela will a minimum of match the most effective lead to a serious match in staff historical past: a fourth-place end at Copa America in 2011. The winner of Friday’s sport will face Lionel Messi and Argentina, who beat Ecuador in a penalty shootout on Thursday night time.

Kickoff is ready for 9 p.m. ET. Each groups are listed at +180 on the 90-minute cash line (danger $100 to win $180), whereas a 90-minute draw is +190. The over/underneath for complete targets is 2.5, with the Beneath favored at -180. Either side are -114 to advance.

Canada vs. Venezuela cash line: Venezuela +180, Canada +180, Draw +190

Canada vs. Venezuela over/underneath: 2.5 targets

Canada vs. Venezuela to advance: Venezuela -114, Canada -114

VEN: Salomon Rondon is tied for the staff’s all-time lead in targets in Copa America (six)

CAN: Maxime Crepeau leads Copa America in saves (16)

Why it’s best to again Venezuela

La Vinotinto enter the quarterfinal matchup on a roll. They gained all three of their group stage matches (over Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica), outscoring their opponents 6-1. That is the primary time in staff historical past that Venezuela have gained all three of their group stage matches.

As well as, La Vinotinto will face a Canada staff that has struggled to attain underneath new supervisor Jesse Marsch. Since Marsch took over on Could 13, the Canadians have scored just one aim throughout 5 matches. They've conceded six targets over that very same stretch.

Why it’s best to again Canada

Alphonso Davies has been very lively offensively at left again for the Canadians. The 23-year-old Davies, who performs for Bayern Munich, is second on the staff in touches (202), with greater than half of these touches (106) within the attacking half of the sphere. He is also second on the staff with 4 photographs and two possibilities created and leads the staff with 23 recoveries.

Though the staff has just one aim and simply 24 photographs to date within the match, Canada has been getting high quality photographs. Their common shot distance is 16 yards, which is the shortest within the match. In addition they common 0.17 anticipated targets per shot, which is the most effective within the match subject.

