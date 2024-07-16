Canada Falls to Team USA in Game 1 of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup

Castions di Strada, Italy – In a nail-biting sport towards Crew USA, Canada fell quick, dropping 5-2 in sport one on the WBSC Softball Ladies’s World Cup.

Canada put stress on Crew USA early, including one to the board within the first inning. Erika Polidori (Brantford, Ont.) drew a stroll, adopted by Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.) hitting a double to heart discipline, scoring Polidori.

Morgan Rackel (Calgary, Alta.) began sturdy within the circle for Canada, delivering a three-up-three-down inning by putting out USA’s first two batters, adopted by a flyout to Polidori to finish the inning.

Within the third, Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.) hit a single to proper discipline, adopted by Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.) drawing a stroll. With runners on first and second, Polidori hit a double to proper discipline, scoring Messmer and including Canada’s remaining run, making it 2-0.

Regardless of remaining scoreless within the third, Crew USA made a pitching change within the high of the fourth, bringing in Kelly Maxwell for Ally Carda. This transfer shut down Canada’s bats for the rest of the sport.

USA added one run within the fourth inning. With runners on first and third, a groundball to shortstop noticed Janet Leung (Mississauga, Ont.) make the out at second whereas USA scored one. Canada then introduced in Daybreak Bodrug (Georgetown, Ont.) to switch Rackel within the circle.

Within the backside of the fifth, USA put two runners on base with a hit-by-pitch and a single to proper discipline. They then tied the rating 2-2 with a single up the center. Canada ended the inning with a flyout to Polidori and a groundout to Harshman.

Crew USA took the lead within the backside of the sixth, loading the bases with a single and two walks. Two runs have been scored off a double to left heart, making it 4-2. Canada made one other pitching change, bringing in Sara Groenewegen (Surrey, B.C.) for Bodrug. With one out, USA hit a sacrifice fly to Polidori. Polidori’s throw to the plate was shut, however the runner was known as secure. Natalie Wideman (Mississauga, Ont.) then threw out the runner at third, making an attempt to advance, ending the inning 5-2.

Field Rating: USA 5, vs. Canada 2.

Canada is scheduled to play China tomorrow, July 15 at 8:00 am EDT, for sport two on the WBSC Softball Ladies’s World Cup.