Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu will not compete WNBA 3-point contest

Within the last tune-up earlier than WNBA All-Star Weekend, Caitlin Clark made league historical past.

The Indiana Fever rookie notched a single sport WNBA-record with 19 assists in a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday evening.

And but, that is not even the most important information surrounding the 2024 No. 1 general choose.

Following the ultimate two video games previous to All-Star Weekend, the WNBA introduced the individuals for this 12 months’s 3-point contest and expertise problem.

In a stunning flip of occasions, Clark and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu have been notably not on the record to take part on this 12 months’s occasion in Phoenix.

Based on a number of experiences, each Clark and Ionescu declined to showcase their skills within the three-point competitors. For Ionescu, the reigning three-point contest champion, this is because of preparing for the Olympic camp forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning subsequent week.

Nonetheless, this comes as considerably of a shock contemplating not solely are these two of the preferred stars within the sport, however the former No. 1 general picks are additionally two of the WNBA’s greatest and well-known shooters from past the arc and are tied for the second-shortest consensus odds on sportsbooks in New Jersey at 75/1 (Aces’ ahead A’ja Wilson is runaway favourite at -3231) to win the WNBA MVP this 12 months.

Nonetheless, if a participant on the Olympic group will get damage and can’t proceed to play, Clark could possibly be the primary identify referred to as as she’s one of many prime alternates to affix the USWNT in Paris on this situation, making sense why the WNBA’s largest star determined towards collaborating within the three-point competitors.

By way of 26 video games in her rookie marketing campaign, Clark’s averaging a team-high 17.1 factors per sport (PPG), good for twelfth greatest within the WNBA this season. What’s much more spectacular is how way more she’s getting her teammates concerned, as she’s dished out double digits assists in seven of her final 9 video games main as much as All-Star Weekend and leads the league at 8.2 assists per sport (APG). Clark is the huge odds-on-favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the 12 months, at present with -1800 (Guess $1,800 to win $100) consensus odds on sportsbooks in New Jersey over Chicago Sky’s double-double machine Angel Reese, who’s at +750 (Guess $100 to win $750).

Clark’s not the one one making historical past. Following a 82-74 victory over the Connecticut Solar, Ionescu set the franchise record for most 30-point games (13) in Liberty history on Tuesday evening on the Barclays Middle. The 2020 No. 1 general choice is averaging a career-best 19.4 PPG and is meting out 6.2 APG (fifth most in WNBA), all whereas main the franchise to greatest the document within the WNBA at 21-4.

Who’s competing in WNBA 3-point contest?

Here is the record:

New York Liberty ahead Jonquel Jones

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Grey

Connecticut Solar guard Marina Mabrey

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride

Washington Mystics heart Stefanie Dolson

Who’s competing within the WNBA expertise problem?

Not solely with Clark or Ionescu not be concerned in both occasion, however Grey and Mabrey will likely be collaborating in each competitions on Friday evening.

Here is the record of gamers participating within the expertise problem:

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Grey

Connecticut Solar guard Marina Mabrey

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham and heart Brittney Griner

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler