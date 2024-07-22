Caitlin Clark Dishes No-Look Pass to Angel Reese in WNBA All-Star Game

The way forward for the WNBA was on show in a single play on the WNBA All-Star Sport on Saturday, July 20.

File-breaking rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese teamed up on a play that noticed Clark dishing a powerful no-look move to Reese for a simple two factors. After the shot, the would-be rivals high-fived as they ran down the courtroom to get again on protection.

Exterior of that spotlight, Reese and Clark, each 22, dually had a powerful recreation within the WNBA All-Star squad’s 117-109 win over Crew USA. Reese notched a double-double with 11 factors and 11 rebounds, main Crew WNBA within the latter class.

For her half, Clark set a rookie document for assists within the recreation with 10. That quantity was one shy of the general document set by Sue Hen in 2017. Clark’s record-setting move went to the sport’s high scorer, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings. Ogunbowale netted 34 factors and the MVP trophy in a surprising efficiency.

Clark and Reese have each set WNBA information since they charged into the league this season. Indiana Fever level guard Clark broke the document for many assists in a single recreation, recording 19 setups in a recreation towards the Wings on Wednesday, July 17. She additionally earned the primary rookie triple-double in WNBA historical past earlier this month.

In the meantime, Chicago Sky energy ahead Reese has persistently racked up double-doubles on the again of her wonderful rebounding. Her WNBA document streak of 15 consecutive video games with a double-double ended earlier this month, however Reese underlined the purpose with yet one more double-double within the All-Star Sport.

The win over Crew USA comes after the US Olympic crew handed over each Reese and Clark. The Fever star stated she felt “no disappointment” in regards to the roster determination and added that it gave her “one thing to work for.”

“I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I used to be a child that grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be enjoyable to look at them,” she stated. “Hopefully in 4 years — when 4 years comes again round — I could be there.”

Although Clark and Reese’s intense competitors on the high of collegiate basketball set them up as rivals within the public creativeness, each gamers have shared that they maintain no ailing will for one another.

“I’m fairly positive the one those who view this as a rivalry is all of you,” Clark stated throughout a post-game press convention final month. “Like, to us it’s only a recreation of basketball.”

Reese agreed, saying their competitors is “not private.”

As soon as we get out between these strains, if I see you strolling down the road, it’s like, ‘Hey, lady, what’s up? Let’s hang around,’” she stated in March. “I feel folks simply take it like we hate one another. Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate one another. I need everyone to know that.”