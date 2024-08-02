Buffett’s Berkshire sells $3.8 billion worth of Bank of America in 12-day selling spree

Warren Buffett speaks in the course of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Assembly in Omaha, Nebraska, Could 4, 2024.

Warren Buffett is just not achieved promoting Financial institution of America .

Berkshire Hathaway shed a complete of 19.2 million BofA shares on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for nearly $779 million at a median promoting worth of $40.52 per share, in keeping with a brand new regulatory submitting.

The conglomerate has now been offloading the financial institution inventory for 12 consecutive days with complete gross sales now exceeding $3.8 billion. Its remaining 942.4 million shares have a market worth of $37.2 billion at Thursday’s shut of $39.50.

As of Thursday’s shut, Financial institution of America fell to the No.3 spot on Berkshire’s checklist of prime holdings, trailing behind Apple and American Specific , which is at present valued at $37.7 billion. Earlier than the promoting spree, BofA had lengthy been Berkshire’s second largest holding.

Berkshire stays the financial institution’s largest shareholder with a 12.1% stake.

The financial institution inventory has dropped 5.2% thus far this week, going as little as $38.98 in Thursday’s buying and selling as recession fears plague the monetary sector. 12 months up to now, BofA is up greater than 17%, outperforming the S&P 500.