Bucs 17, Bengals 14 – Bucs Defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Preseason Week 1

On the next drive, regardless of a 28-yard acquire by Rakim Jarrett off a deadly stutter-step launch, a 10-yard holding penalty put the Bucs’ behind the chains. Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard try, preserving the rating tied at seven inside Paycor Stadium. The Bucs then obtained a momentum shift within the type of a takeaway. Keenan Isaac picked off Browning on the Tampa Bay 15-yard line, placing Kyle Trask and firm in favorable subject place. Nevertheless, the Bucs weren’t capable of money in with a rating. Trask was sacked on third down for a lack of 10 yards, halting the drive. Earlier than the intermission, Evan McPherson’s 58-yard kick was huge proper.

Within the third quarter, a 26-yard run by Sean Tucker grew to become the catalyst. Behind pullers, Tucker made a deadly lower and picked up yardage. McLaughlin made a 35-yard subject aim trying, giving the Bucs a 10-7 benefit. Each offenses stalled till early within the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay marched all the way down to the Cincinnati three-yard line following a number of bootleg performs by John Wolford, which maximized the quarterback’s athleticism. The Bucs went for it on fourth down, however an incomplete go and an offensive holding penalty ended the promising drive. The matchup became a defensive wrestle till the Bengals reached the top zone with 3:33 on the clock. Logan Woodside linked with rookie Jermaine Burton on a 37-yard landing, giving the house group a 14-10 benefit. Slightly below a minute to go on the clock, the Bucs’ drew a defensive go interference penalty and received one other shot on the finish zone. The offensive line pushed Ramon Jefferson throughout the aim line on a three-yard landing rush, giving the visiting membership a 17-14 lead. After a number of incompletions by the Bengals, the Buccaneers got here out victorious.