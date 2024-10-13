Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, line, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven model

The New Orleans Saints (2-3) can have a rookie quarterback underneath heart after they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in an NFC South battle on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans misplaced Derek Carr to an indirect damage within the loss to Kansas Metropolis, giving rookie Spencer Rattler an opportunity to make the primary begin of his profession. Rattler will attempt to assist the Saints snap a three-game shedding streak of their first residence sport since Week 3. Tampa Bay has dropped two of its final three video games, falling to Atlanta in additional time final week.

Saints vs. Buccaneers unfold: Bucs -3.5

Saints vs. Buccaneers over/underneath: 42.5 factors

Saints vs. Buccaneers cash line: Bucs -182, Saints +152

Saints vs. Buccaneers streaming: FuboTV (Attempt free of charge)

Why the Saints can cowl

New Orleans has a shedding report getting into Week 6, however solely one in every of its losses has come by greater than three factors. The Saints are going to be with out beginning quarterback Derek Carr (indirect), giving rookie Spencer Rattler a chance to make the primary begin of his profession. The fifth-round decide drew reward from the teaching employees throughout coaching camp, and he threw 38 passes throughout three preseason appearances.

Rattler had 202 passing yards and one passing landing whereas speeding seven instances for 26 yards and one other rating in these video games. New Orleans has one of many run-heaviest offenses within the league, which supplies Rattler an opportunity to settle in. Star operating again Alvin Kamara has 388 speeding yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Why the Buccaneers can cowl

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had one good yr in Cleveland earlier than going 2-8 throughout stints with the Panthers and Rams. Mayfield revived his profession when he led Tampa Bay to a playoff look final season, and he has been even higher this season. He has accomplished 71.9% of his passes for 1,164 yards, 11 touchdowns towards simply two interceptions.

Tampa Bay's cross protection was shredded by Kirk Cousins final week, however New Orleans goes to have bother shifting the ball with a rookie quarterback. The Saints are doubtless going to be a one-dimensional offense on Sunday, which doesn't bode nicely towards a rested Tampa Bay protection. The Buccaneers have coated the unfold in 12 of their final 18 video games, together with 9 of their final 12 highway video games.

