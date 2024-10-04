Buccaneers vs. Falcons Thursday Night Football result: Atlanta stuns Tampa Bay in OT in huge night for Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have been down three factors, with lower than two minutes left and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in possession of the ball. You may by no means guess what occurred subsequent.
After a livid drive to ship the sport to OT, the Falcons shocked their NFC South foes on a 45-yard KhaDarel Hodge landing to win 36-30. The largest star of the night time: Kirk Cousins, who shook off a sluggish begin to his Falcons tenure with one of many greatest nights of his profession.
The previous Minnesota Vikings starter completed 42-of-58 for 509 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception. He picked the Bucs aside within the drive to power OT, then hammered them once more after the Falcons gained the second coin toss.
The Falcons’ comeback erased a superb night time for Baker Mayfield, who was 19-of-24 for 180 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Tampa Bay run sport additionally mixed for 160 yards on 26 makes an attempt. However some late missteps spelled doom for a workforce that now not leads the NFC South.
This is the way it all performed out on Yahoo Sports activities.
Dwell69 updates
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:34 PM CDT
Kirk Cousins: 42-of-58 for 509 yards, 4 touchdowns and a decide, plus a game-tying drive with a minute left and no timeouts then the game-winning drive. It has been a tough begin for him, however he made an announcement tonight.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:33 PM CDT
TOUCHDOWN: Falcons stun the Bucs in OT
KhaDarel Hodge breaks a sort out and finds a gap the Tampa Bay protection to steal a win. What an ending, what a sport.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:32 PM CDT
Uh oh. Drake London made a giant catch on third down, however he is nonetheless down after taking a giant hit. He was evaluated for a concussion earlier this sport.
He is at 154 yards now, however which may be it.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM CDT
Falcons win the toss to open OT and may win it right here.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:28 PM CDT
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:26 PM CDT
The Falcons get known as for delay of sport, pushing Koo’s try to 52 yards. He makes it.
To additional time we go.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:24 PM CDT
One other move to London beneficial properties 15 yards and Kirk Cousins spikes the ball with one second left. In comes Younghoe Koo to power OT.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:21 PM CDT
The Falcons are in Tampa Bay territory…
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:19 PM CDT
The Falcons get the cease and the ball again, however burn by means of three timeouts. They’re going to take over on their very own 20 with 1:14 left and three factors to attain.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM CDT
INTERCEPTION: Bucs get the decide on 4th-and-15
The Falcons do go for it and… Kirk Cousins throws a decide to Lavonte David. Atlanta nonetheless has three timeouts, however the Bucs are sitting fairly right here.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:12 PM CDT
We have reached the two-minute warning, with the Falcons dealing with a 4th-and-15 and 80 yards from the top zone. Do they go for it?
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:10 PM CDT
TURNOVER: Falcons get well a Bucky Irving fumble
Simply because it was wanting bleak, Jessie Bates punches the ball out of Bucs rookie Bucky Irving’s arms and the Falcons get well it. The Falcons get the ball again of their territory with 2:50 left and down by three.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:02 PM CDT
This could’t occur on this scenario.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 10:02 PM CDT
Oh, that was a brutal drop from Darnell Mooney. Kirk Cousins throws him large open on Third-and-6 and he simply whiffs on the catch. And now the Falcons’ 54-yard discipline objective try is blocked.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:59 PM CDT
Drake London is as much as eight catches on 9 targets for a season-high 110 yards and a landing.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:57 PM CDT
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:50 PM CDT
FIELD GOAL: Chase McLaughlin good from 53 to provide Bucs the lead
The Bucs are on high once more as McLaughlin stays automated. Now to see how the Falcons reply.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:43 PM CDT
4th-down threat pays off with a Falcons TD
Falcons have been working the ball nicely, however stalled out on the Tampa Bay 12 after Tyler Allgeier was tackled for a 2-yard loss.
However Atlanta decides to go for it on 4th-and-4 and Kirk Cousins hits Darnell Mooney for a 12-yard landing move. Mooney had the primary down, however then turned to shake off Tykee Smith and received to the top zone.
We’re tied 27–27.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:35 PM CDT
Tampa Bay 27, Atlanta 20 after 3 quarters
The Falcons end off the Third quarter robust with a 22-yard catch and run by Ray Ray McCloud, adopted by a 29-yard sprint by Bijan Robinson.
Atlanta is on the Tampa Bay 46-yard line because the fourth quarter begins.
-
Thu, October 3, 2024 at 9:29 PM CDT
FIELD GOAL: Buccaneers reply with their very own FG, however Baker Mayfield could also be damage
The Buccaneers have had little bother transferring the ball tonight. They reply to the Falcons FG with a nine-play, 56-yard drive, however end in need of one other TD. Baker Mayfield additionally limped off the sector after taking a third-down sack.