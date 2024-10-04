Buccaneers vs. Falcons Thursday Night Football result: Atlanta stuns Tampa Bay in OT in huge night for Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have been down three factors, with lower than two minutes left and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in possession of the ball. You may by no means guess what occurred subsequent.

After a livid drive to ship the sport to OT, the Falcons shocked their NFC South foes on a 45-yard KhaDarel Hodge landing to win 36-30. The largest star of the night time: Kirk Cousins, who shook off a sluggish begin to his Falcons tenure with one of many greatest nights of his profession.

The previous Minnesota Vikings starter completed 42-of-58 for 509 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception. He picked the Bucs aside within the drive to power OT, then hammered them once more after the Falcons gained the second coin toss.

The Falcons’ comeback erased a superb night time for Baker Mayfield, who was 19-of-24 for 180 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Tampa Bay run sport additionally mixed for 160 yards on 26 makes an attempt. However some late missteps spelled doom for a workforce that now not leads the NFC South.

This is the way it all performed out on Yahoo Sports activities.