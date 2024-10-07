Broncos’ defense forces three turnovers, offense heats up in second half in 34-18 win over Raiders

DENVER — On a subject painted to reflect the 1977 AFC Championship Recreation enjoying floor, the consequence was the identical, too.

The Broncos’ protection channeled its inside Orange Crush, recording three interceptions — together with a game-changing 100-yard pick-six by Pat Surtain II — in a streak-breaking win.

In 1977, the Broncos earned a win over the Raiders — they usually snapped an eight-game skid to Las Vegas on Sunday through a 34-18 win that featured a 34-0 Denver scoring run.

With the Broncos trailing 10-3 within the second quarter, Surtain’s interception keyed a fabulous stretch of defensive soccer during which the Raiders recorded simply 22 yards over seven possessions.

Within the second half, the Broncos’ offense joined the get together by scoring 21 factors and guiding the Broncos to their first 30-point output since a Week 4 recreation final season.

The Broncos’ 16-point margin of victory represents their largest win over the Raiders since Gary Kubiak’s remaining recreation as head coach, which got here within the remaining week of the 2016 season.