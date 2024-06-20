Breez Brings Bitcoin’s Lightning Network To Every Crypto Wallet

Historically thought-about an odd couple, Bitcoin has made intriguing forays into the crypto ecosystem over the previous 12 months. Cake Pockets’s choice to combine Lightning is an surprising but thrilling growth that continues this development of Bitcoin integration. In doing so, Cake goals to make Bitcoin extra sensible for on a regular basis use for its customers.

In a publish printed yesterday, Breez CEO Roy Sheinfield emphasizes the “huge alternative” this creates:

“Introducing Lightning to the broader world of crypto will assist extra customers interface with Bitcoin, and Lightning is the tech that may put the foreign money into “cryptocurrency.” Bringing crypto and Lightning collectively is an inevitable step on the way in which to mainstreaming Bitcoin”.

This collaboration will see Breez’s open-source SDK, which incorporates Blockstream’s Greenlight node service, embedded into Cake Pockets, considerably enhancing its performance. Breez’s SDK is designed to make integrating Lightning into any app easy, permitting for sooner, cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Vik Sharma, CEO of Cake Pockets, shared his ideas on this integration: “We’re thrilled to companion with Breez to convey Lightning funds to our customers. This improve means sooner, cheaper Bitcoin transactions with out compromising on privateness and safety.”

Roy Sheinfeld, Breez’s co-founder and CEO, added, “Bitcoin is the web’s native foreign money, and our aim at Breez is to make it as accessible and straightforward to make use of as potential. Partnering with Cake Pockets is a giant step in that path, opening up Lightning funds to a whole lot of 1000’s of customers.”

The combination of Lightning by way of the Breez SDK aligns with Breez’s mission to make Bitcoin extra accessible and sensible for on a regular basis transactions. Breez’s expertise not solely gives seamless integration but additionally ensures customers keep management over their funds, providing a non-custodial answer that emphasizes privateness and safety.

Breez’s SDK helps varied options reminiscent of sending and receiving funds, swaps, BOLT 11 funds, and the open-LSP mannequin, which permits apps to decide on and alter their Lightning Service Suppliers (LSPs) as wanted. This flexibility ensures that integrating the SDK does not lock customers right into a single service supplier, selling an open and adaptable ecosystem.

Cake Pockets has been on a roll these days as they lately launched silent funds, one other new and spectacular privateness function for Bitcoin customers.

For these wanting to strive it out, the general public launch of the Lightning-enabled Cake Pockets is predicted in July 2024. This new function guarantees to make Bitcoin transactions smoother and extra environment friendly for on a regular basis customers.