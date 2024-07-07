Brazil vs. Uruguay prediction, odds, line, start time: Copa America 2024 quarterfinal picks by proven expert

South American powers meet Saturday within the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024 when Brazil tackle Uruguay. The Brazilians had been shaky at instances in group play, settling for a draw towards each Colombia and Costa Rica and defeating Paraguay on their approach to a second-place end in Group D. Uruguay enter this matchup in large type after sweeping via Group C and choosing up the utmost of 9 factors. Brazil can be with out Vinícius Júnior, who acquired his second yellow card within the group stage.

Kickoff is ready for 9 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Brazil are +165 favorites (threat $100 to win $165) within the newest Uruguay vs. Brazil odds, whereas Uruguay are +210 underdogs on the 90-minute cash line. A 90-minute draw is priced at +175 and the over/below for whole targets scored is 1.5. Brazil are -118 favorites to advance, whereas Uruguay are -110. Earlier than locking in any Uruguay vs. Brazil picks, you could see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting business for a number of years, Inexperienced turned an expert sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Final yr, Inexperienced was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with the Champions League (+3.05 models), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), amongst others. He additionally was stable together with his Premier League picks this yr, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down Uruguay vs. Brazil from each angle and has locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see Inexperienced’s picks. Listed below are the betting traces and tendencies for Brazil vs. Uruguay:

Brazil vs. Uruguay 90-minute cash line: Brazil +165, Uruguay +210, Draw +175

Brazil vs. Uruguay over/below: 1.5 targets

Brazil vs. Uruguay to advance: Brazil -118, Uruguay -110

URU: With 9 targets in three matches, Uruguay are first within the Copa America

BRA: When it comes to purpose differential, Brazil are fifth within the Copa America at +3

Brazil vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Brazil can win

Junior’s absence looms giant, however the Brazilians are anticipated to show to 17-year-old phenom Endrick in his place. After scoring 11 targets for Palmeiras final season, he is headed to Actual Madrid later this month. He is additionally scored three targets for Brazil in current worldwide friendlies, together with the one purpose in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium in March.

Moreover, Maxi Araujo is questionable for Uruguay after leaving the sport towards USA on a stretcher. The 24-year-old was tied for a team-high two targets within the three group-stage matches. See which workforce to select right here.

Why Uruguay can win

This group had a tournament-high seven gamers rating a purpose within the group stage. Their purpose differential of +8 was by far the perfect in group play as nicely, with no different squad topping 5.

With Araujo’s standing unsure, midfielder Federico Valverde is likely one of the high choices. Valverde is ready to thread the needle as a passer whereas proudly owning the power to attain on his personal. Within the 2023-24 season with Actual Madrid, he had two targets and 7 assists. An underrated issue of Uruguay’s success so far is their protection. They’ve restricted their opponents to 22 pictures that are the second fewest within the group stage. Uruguay additionally allowed 1.1 anticipated targets, which had been the fewest. See which workforce to select right here.

The way to make Uruguay vs. Brazil picks

Inexperienced has damaged down Uruguay vs. Brazil from each attainable angle. He’s leaning Over on the purpose whole and has locked in two assured finest bets. He is also providing a full breakdown of this match. He is sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Uruguay vs. Brazil on Saturday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers have all the worth, all from the soccer professional who was red-hot choosing a number of leagues in 2023, and discover out.