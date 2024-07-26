Brandon Lakes Tops The 55th Annual Dove Award Nominations

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Affiliation (GMA) introduced the nominees for the fifty fifth annual Dove Awards, celebrating the largest stars in Christian music for 2024.

Main the pack is Christian worship singer, songwriter, guitarist Brandon Lakes, who earned a powerful 16 nominations for 2024, together with Artist of the 12 months.

“Rise Up” singer Jeff Pardo, was shut behind with eleven nominations whereas Chris Brown, Chandler Moore and Jonathan Smith are tied at ten nominations every.

The fifty fifth Annual GMA Dove Awards, introduced in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Basis and can happen at Nashville’s Allen Enviornment on October 1st with host Tauren Wells. The present will air through TBN and TBN+ on October 4th with a simulcast on SiriusXM’s Christian music channel, The Message.

“I like this second every year after we get to announce our nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “The Dove Awards are about spreading the message in our music with the world and honoring the work of the wonderful artists, songwriters, producers, and movie & TV creators in our nice group. I’m thrilled for this 12 months’s nominees and might’t wait to rejoice in October.”

The fifty fifth Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Affiliation. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt function showrunners and govt producers, alongside Curtus Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Corridor returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore, and Go Dwell Productions as manufacturing supervisor.

Tune of the 12 months Offered by MultiTracks.com

“All Issues” (Author) Kirk Franklin

“Agency Basis (He Gained’t)” (Writers) Cody Carnes, Austin Davis, Chandler Moore

“Holy Ceaselessly” (Writers) Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram, Phil Wickham

“I Imagine It (The Life Of Jesus)” (Writers) Jon Reddick, Daniel Carson, David Leonard, Jess Cates, Jonathan Smith

“Extra Than In a position” (Writers) Chandler Moore, Ben Fielding, Steven Furtick, Naomi Raine

“Reward” (Writers) Chris Brown, Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick, Pat Barrett, Cody Carnes

“Reward You Wherever” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Ben Fielding, Jacob Sooter, Hank Bentley

“Thank God I Do” (Writers) Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram, P!nk, Jeffrey Bhasker, Nate Ruess

“This Is Our God” (Writers) Phil Wickham, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake, Pat Barrett

“Belief In God” (Writers) Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake, Mitch Wong

Artist of the 12 months

Anne Wilson

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

for KING + COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the 12 months Offered by Cantinas Basis

Charity Gayle

Forrest Frank

Josiah Queen

Seph Schlueter

Terrian

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Tune of the 12 months

“Love Like That” – Hulvey (ft. Torey D’Shaun, Alex Jean)

“IGWT” – Jon Keith, KB

“Miracles” – KB, Lecrae

“Within the Gentle” – Wande

“Laborious Work God First” – Zauntee

Pop/Modern Recorded Tune of the 12 months

“Robust” – Anne Wilson

“Any Extra” – CAIN

“GOOD DAY” – Forrest Frank

“The Prodigal” – Josiah Queen

“Counting My Blessings” – Seph Schlueter

Bluegrass/Nation/Roots Recorded Tune of the 12 months

“Praying Lady” – Anne Wilson (ft. Lainey Wilson)

“If I Received Jesus” – Ben Fuller

“inform the satan” – Joseph Habedank

“Man On The Center Cross” – Rhett Walker

“Lookin’ For You” – Zach Williams (ft. Dolly Parton)

Conventional Gospel Recorded Tune of the 12 months

“I Imagine God” – Jekalyn Carr

“God Is (Radio Edit)” – Melvin Crispell III

“Once I Suppose (Dwell)” – Ricky Dillard

“In My Title” – Smokie Norful

“Burdens Down (Dwell)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Gospel Worship Recorded Tune of the 12 months Offered by CCLI

“That’s My King” – CeCe Winans

“Lead Us Once more” – DOE

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard (ft. Anthony Brown)

“Fill The Room” – Michael Bethany

“The Story I’ll Inform (Dwell)” – Naomi Raine

Worship Recorded Tune of the 12 months Offered by CCLI

“Reward You Wherever” – Brandon Lake

“Agency Basis (He Gained’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes

“Reward” – Elevation Worship (ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, Chandler Moore)

“Belief In God” – Elevation Worship (ft. Chris Brown)

“I Imagine” – Phil Wickham

Pop/Modern Album of the 12 months

COAT OF MANY COLORS – Brandon Lake

Jesus Music – CAIN

Unsung Hero: The Impressed By Soundtrack – for KING + COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Pleasure In The Morning (Horizon Version) – Tauren Wells

Function Movie of the 12 months

Journey To Bethlehem

Peculiar Angels

Sound of Freedom

The Blind

Unsung Hero

Tv Sequence of the 12 months

Chasing CAIN

God. Household. Soccer.

Jonathan & Jesus

The Wingfeather Saga

When Calls the Coronary heart

Gospel Worship Album of the 12 months

Extra Than This – CeCe Winans

The Maverick Approach Full – Maverick Metropolis Music

Overflow – Michael Bethany

Cowl The Earth (Dwell in New York) – Naomi Raine

The Journey – Todd Dulaney

Spanish Language Recorded Tune of the 12 months Offered by Secuencias.com

“Tantas Historias” – Christine D’Clario

“Donante de Sangre” – Daddy Yankee

“Danza” – KB, Niko Eme, Cardec Drums

“Amén” – Nacho (ft. Gilberto Daza, Alex Zurdo)

“Babel” – Un Corazón

Southern Gospel Recorded Tune of the 12 months

“Till We Fly Away” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Make the Morning Well worth the Midnight” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Right here Come Jesus” – Jeff & Sheri Easter (ft. Mo Pitney)

“Sheaves (Devoted to Isabel)” – Karen Peck & New River

“Unstoppable God” – Kingsmen