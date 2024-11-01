Bradley Cooper and Ex Irina Shayk Trick-or-Treat With Daughter Lea, 7

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are, as soon as once more, making coparenting look straightforward.

The previous couple dressed up for Halloween on Thursday, October 31, and took their 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, trick-or-treating in New York Metropolis. Cooper, 49, saved a low profile, wearing a fuzzy animal costume, full with a masks that coated his face. Shayk, 38, nevertheless, rocked her Lara Croft from Tomb Raider costume.

Their daughter, seemingly excited for the upcoming Depraved film launch, went because the Depraved Witch of the West (or Elphaba). Shayk shared a photograph of the trio by way of Instagram on Thursday, protecting her daughter’s face with an emoji however displaying that Lea was painted fully inexperienced.

Whereas Cooper and Shayk aren’t a pair anymore, each stars have gushed over one another’s coparenting expertise. (Cooper and Shayk had been collectively from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed their daughter in March 2017.)

“He’s one of the best father Lea and I might dream of,” Shayk informed Elle throughout a November 2023 interview. “It all the time works, but it surely all the time works as a result of we make it work.”

The mannequin stated that she and Cooper work laborious to provide their daughter a standard childhood, although they’re each within the public eye.

“We each take Lea in all places with us. She’s tremendous straightforward,” Shayk stated in the identical interview. “Two days in the past, I needed to go to the fitness center, so I simply acquired her a drawing e book and stated, ‘Mama’s understanding.’ She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors becoming. She met all the women. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat.”

Following Cooper and Shayk’s 2019 cut up, a supply informed Us Weekly completely that the previous duo had a coparenting plan.

“They each wish to hold it civil for [her] sake,” the insider stated on the time, referring to Lea. “They each work and have a nanny.”

The supply added, “They’ll coordinate to verify their daughter is all the time with one guardian. When Lea has essential occasions in her life, each Bradley and Irina will probably be there.”

That very same insider defined that it was “was apparent their romantic relationship was over” earlier than information of Cooper and Shayk’s cut up truly broke. (Cooper has since moved on with Gigi Hadid whereas Shayk was briefly linked to Tom Brady.)

“They’ve been coparenting and doing issues the way in which they supposed to proceed after splitting up,” the supply stated.