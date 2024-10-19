Bournemouth vs. Arsenal lineup, prediction, picks: Where to watch Premier League live stream, TV channel, odds

The Premier League returns from the worldwide break on Saturday with Arsenal’s journey to Bournemouth rounding off day one of many motion in what must be an intriguing conflict. Mikel Arteta’s facet gained by an combination 7-0 scoreline final season however nobody in North London will likely be anticipating a straightforward trip from Andoni Iraola and firm. In spite of everything, over the past calendar yr Bournemouth’s factors tally is extra akin to that of Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle than it’s a facet seeking to maintain agency in midtable.

Arteta has already warned his facet to prepared themselves for a “massive problem” from a facet who’re “very nicely coached,…, tremendous intense, actually aggressive and [have] a transparent thought as to how they wish to [play]”. Arsenal will arrive on the south coast as favorites however this may very well be a troublesome journey for them. Right here is how one can watch the match and what it’s essential know:

Date : Saturday, October 19 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, October 19 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Dean Courtroom — Bournemouth, United Kingdom

: Dean Courtroom — Bournemouth, United Kingdom TV: NBC | Stay stream: Fubo (strive totally free)

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams might play his first minutes since June with Iraola having confirmed that he has a totally match squad to select from. The USA males’s nationwide workforce worldwide will nearly actually must ease his approach again in the direction of massive minutes in the intervening time, having performed simply 138 minutes of membership soccer throughout 4 appearances since his transfer from Leeds in August 2023. Elsewhere, Milos Kerkez might are available in at left again, an space the place they may want all the assistance they’ll get towards Bukayo Saka, ought to he be wholesome sufficient to begin.

Doable Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kirkez; Christie, Cook dinner; Semenyo, Tavernier, Outtara; Evanilson

Arsenal: There are altogether extra complications for Arteta to think about. Martin Odegaard is recovering nicely and due again earlier than the subsequent worldwide break for sure, however Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an unspecified setback which means he’s no nearer to taking part in his first minutes of the season. There are quite a few gamers who both picked up knocks on worldwide obligation — Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli — or missed it, that group together with Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey.

Saka and Timber are anticipated to be accessible, Martinelli and Havertz look like shade instances whereas Partey will likely be match. The latter is especially intriguing with Mikel Merino prepared and raring after his personal damage points. Who companions Declan Rice with the go to of Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium solely eight days away?

Doable Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard, Martinelli

Do not anticipate this to be plain crusing for Arsenal however they need to have the standard to eke out a priceless win. PICK: Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2