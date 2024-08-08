Bon Iver Performs at Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Wisconsin Rally: Watch

Bon Iver took the stage at Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s marketing campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (Aug. 7), drumming up assist for the Democratic presidential bid earlier than fascinating the viewers with a mellow cowl of “The Battle Cry of Freedom” on guitar.

In a clip from the rally posted by Harris’ headquarters on X, Justin Vernon launched the Civil Warfare-era composition as a tune that’s been “rolling round in [his] head these final months.”

“We’re right here for the proper causes,” he continued as the group clapped. “Everyone knows what we’re right here for, so we’re gonna do our factor, make this music and make means for the folks we have to hear from.”

Sporting one of many Harris-Walz marketing campaign’s Web-famous trucker caps, the singer/songwriter went on to play an emotional rendition of the ballad on electrical guitar, letting the notes wash over the gathered voters earlier than including in vocals. “Sure we’ll rally around the flag, we’ll rally as soon as once more/ Shouting the battle cry of freedom,” Vernon belted along with his signature warble. “We’ll rally from the hillside, we’ll collect from the plain/ Shouting the battle cry of freedom!”

Billboard was the primary to report that Bon Iver could be acting at Harris’ campaign-trail cease in Eau Claire, the place the two-time Grammy-winning act was based. Vernon has lengthy been dedicated to uplifting his hometown, founding the Eaux Claires Music Pageant with The Nationwide‘s Aaron Dessner again in 2015.

Harris and Walz additionally took turns talking through the rally following Vernon’s efficiency, in addition to personally greeted among the children who got here out to the occasion (paying no thoughts to an unceremonious interruption from a airplane branded “Trump-Vance”). It marks one of many duo’s first marketing campaign occasions for the reason that sitting VP introduced that the Minnesota governor would function her operating mate on Tuesday.

Watch Bon Iver carry out on the Harris-Walz rally under.