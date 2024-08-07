Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge & Monaco Mystery Woman

In a latest episode of Daring and Stunning on CBS, viewers have been intrigued by the introduction of a brand new character, doubtlessly named Sabrina. This character, shrouded in thriller, was hinted at in a casting name issued by B&B in mid-June. Hypothesis is rife as as to whether Sabrina is a brand new character or a blast from Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) previous.

The thriller girl was noticed in behind-the-scenes photographs, her id hid with a scarf and business-like apparel. This has led to additional hypothesis about her id, with some even suggesting she could also be a physique double. The return of Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), Taylor Hayes, or Shauna Fulton, all previous characters which have had relationships with Ridge, has been dominated out as a consequence of varied causes.

The deal with the thriller girl has additionally raised questions in regards to the sidelining of fan-favorite characters like Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Because the present continues to battle with rankings, viewers are eagerly awaiting the reveal of this thriller girl’s id.

