Body found near Exit 49 in Laurel County likely Joseph Couch, officials report

Throughout a press convention on Wednesday night time, officers reported the physique discovered close to Exit 49 is probably going Joseph Sofa after objects “related” with him had been discovered within the space.

Officers stated that they’re “very assured this brings the closure within the seek for Joseph Sofa.”

In accordance with officers, a weapon was discovered on the website of the physique, and vultures had been a clue find the physique.

The McCoys can even obtain $25,000 for his or her function in serving to discover the physique, an official stated in the course of the press convention.

Additional, detectives are reportedly nonetheless on the scene engaged on the investigation.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr., stated, ” The folks of Laurel County can relaxation simpler” and that “this was a collaborative effort.”

Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated, “Since day one, my concern has been the residents of Laurel County—it’s our primary precedence.”

The Sheriff additionally stated that Sofa’s household has labored with regulation enforcement and added, “Let’s have a prayer for Joe Sofa’s household.”

Sheriff Root additionally added, “he’s a human being, and I want we had took him alive,” saying, “I might reasonably him be alive, and he pays for what he’s performed.”

DNA testing is at the moment being rushed to establish the physique present in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon, authorities report.

Fred McCoy instructed LEX 18 that he was the person to search out the physique close to Exit 49 in Laurel County. He was drawn to the realm was the presence of about 50 vultures, he stated.

“The group wanted some aid,” McCoy stated. “It’s simply not us, there’s a number of folks out right here that’s been trying…however we simply stored coming again.”

As we speak is the twelfth day of the seek for Joseph Sofa, a suspect within the Sept. 7 I-75 taking pictures in Laurel County.

“It’s necessary as a result of all people has been disrupted,” McCoy stated. “You’ve got a coward right here that shot 5 folks out right here on a cliff for no purpose in anyway.”

McCoy stated that the group is in want of aid, and applauded KSP and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Division.

UPDATE: Sept. 18 at 4:25 p.m.

In accordance with Kentucky State Police by way of X, a physique has been found within the space of Exit 49 in Laurel County. Detectives are working to substantiate the identification of the person, the put up states.

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a thread on X saying that regulation enforcement will transition from a manhunt to a “bigger presence locally to make sure security.”

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

Throughout a press convention on Tuesday relating to the manhunt for the Laurel County taking pictures suspect, Joseph Sofa, Governor Andy Beshear and officers offered an replace on the taking pictures.

Officers reported that further safety will likely be offered to space faculties as a security precaution, together with further patrol in day cares and companies.

“The primary purpose is public security,” Beshear expressed.

UPDATE: Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

Because the manhunt continues for Joseph Sofa, the person suspected of injuring 5 folks throughout a taking pictures in Laurel County on Sept. 7, authorities reported that Kentucky State Police searched a residence on Monday, nevertheless, Sofa was not positioned within the residence.

UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.

Governor Andy Beshear held a press convention on Thursday morning with regulation enforcement to deal with the Laurel County taking pictures because the manhunt for the suspect, Joseph Crouch, continues.

“Everybody’s purpose is identical, to guard the folks of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Beshear expressed. “Your Commonwealth is right here for you. We’ll stand with you. We’ll heal from this incident.”

Beshear additionally highlighted the search efforts and the regulation enforcement personnel who’re working to search out Sofa.

Additional, 4 out of the 5 taking pictures victims have been launched from the hospital, with the fifth anticipated to outlive as nicely, Beshear famous.

UPDATE: Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Kentucky State Police held a press convention on the London Group Middle at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington and Laurel County Sheriff John Root gave transient updates on the in depth seek for Joseph Sofa as businesses hit the 72-hour mark.

Pennington says a number of extra plane are within the sky, and extra know-how to find Sofa has been introduced in. He encourages residents to verify on neighbors and the aged, and their ring cameras and activate their lights exterior.

Officers ask folks to “restrict their actions,” particularly when you’re a hunter within the Northern Laurel County forests. They promise that if they should broaden the search and convey in additional know-how, they’ll, however they don’t consider he has left the woods or is working with another person.

Crews are additionally trying within the rivers that run by the forests, ensuring each space, element, or merchandise discovered is checked and picked up earlier than figuring out its significance within the case.”I hope he doesn’t have water, meals and hopefully he’ll stroll out of the woods and everybody goes residence safely to households,” stated Pennington.

Pennington says all businesses will keep within the forest till they discover him.

UPDATE: Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace reported that the reward for info that results in the arrest of Laurel County taking pictures suspect Joseph Sofa, has elevated to a complete of $35,000.

The whole consists of $10,000 from an nameless donor, $10,000 from one other unnamed supply, 10,000 from the United Means of Laurel County, and $5,000 from the Laurel County Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

As search efforts proceed for the Laurel County taking pictures suspect Joseph Sofa, a just lately launched affidavit detailed a timeline of occasion that occurred main as much as and after the taking pictures.

The total particulars, which incorporates Sofa allegedly calling police earlier than the taking pictures and telling them he was “going to kill lots of people,” will be discovered right here.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

New info has emerged relating to the well being standing of three people who had been shot in the course of the Laurel Co. taking pictures on Saturday, whereas the manhunt for the alleged suspect, Joseph Sofa, continues.

UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton reported that of the three wounded who had been taken to UK Hospital, one has been discharged and the opposite two are listed as in “good situation.”

5 folks in complete had been reportedly injured within the taking pictures.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

Extra info was offered by authorities on Sunday night time relating to the taking pictures in Laurel County on Saturday, because the suspect remains to be at massive.

Authorities reported throughout a 9 p.m. livestream that the taking pictures suspect, Joseph Sofa, has a army background.

Additional, authorities stated that they “don’t need to go away any stones unturned” amid the search efforts.

Officers added that Sofa obtained a firearm legally in London on Saturday. They are saying that the paperwork that Sofa had on the firearm reveals that. Officers stated that they consider the firearm makes use of round 1,000 rounds of ammo, and a lot of the ammo has been recovered.

Legislation enforcement searched Sofa’s residence Sunday.

Officers are looking 1000’s of acres of land that they described as “tough terrain.”

An official with the FBI said that regulation enforcement is doing “all the things they’ll” to search out the suspect and that they won’t cease till Sofa is discovered.

Legislation Enforcement has stated that there will likely be elevated patrols within the space, and they’re getting help from various completely different businesses.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

In accordance with Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the Saturday afternoon taking pictures in Laurel County will not be believed to have been focused.

In a press convention at 5 p.m., Acciardo confirmed that though the taking pictures had been deliberate, the victims had been not. Search efforts are nonetheless underway, however the tough terrain and lessening daylight are a hindrance, he stated.

Together with a gun and automobile, a cellular phone has additionally been recovered with its battery eliminated, stopping any effort at pinging it.

Though recommendations on Joseph Sofa’s location have are available from a number of counties, Acciardo believes these to be inaccurate and that Sofa remains to be within the space. Nevertheless, he encourages the general public to proceed contacting authorities with info and potential sightings.

Acciardo stated that one sufferer was shot within the face, and one other had acquired severe harm to their arm.

The precedence of authorities, Acciardo stated, stays arresting Sofa safely. He stays optimistic concerning the search.

“He’s on the market. He’s behind a tree or beneath a rock cliff or one thing. We simply must encounter him, safely,” he stated.

London Mayor Randall Weddle stated that of the 5 victims, none had been from Laurel County.

Weddle emphasised the necessity to “tackle the rising disaster of psychological well being points on this nation.”

“My coronary heart is to see that my group is complete once more. That folks perceive that this travesty, this act of violence, doesn’t outline us as a group,” he stated.

Each Weddle and Acciardo urged the general public to keep away from the realm and chorus from taking issues into their very own arms.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 1:46 p.m.

In accordance with Laurel County Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the Saturday afternoon taking pictures will not be believed to be a street rage incident. Joseph Sofa’s automobile was recovered final night time on a forest service street, the place they recognized him as an individual of curiosity, Acciardo stated.

The AR-15 was recovered this morning from the woods close to the interstate.

Authorities at the moment consider that Sofa could possibly be within the space close to Exit 49, however uncertain of an actual location.

A number of motives are being seemed in to, however in response to Acciardo, their major precedence is conserving first responders protected and arresting Sofa safely.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, and ATF are at the moment on scene processing proof, Acciardo stated.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 12:54 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace encourages these fascinated by donating meals and water because the seek for Joseph Sofa continues to drop them off on the emergency operation heart positioned at 165 Substation Street in London.

These will likely be transported to emergency personnel at Exit 49, the company wrote in a Fb put up.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9:37 a.m.

Floor search resumed at exit 49 on I-75.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace is being assisted by a number of different regulation enforcement businesses, together with London Laurel Rescue Squad offering drone assist.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 2:23 a.m.

In accordance with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace, 9 automobiles had been shot into by each the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75.

The 5 folks shot are described to have severe accidents, regulation enforcement says.

The scene of the taking pictures was contained in a single day within the space of the shootings, and an energetic seek for Joseph Sofa will proceed at dawn Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 11 p.m.

London Mayor Randall Weddle offered an replace by way of a reside video on Fb relating to the Laurel County energetic shooter scenario, stating that 5 folks had been shot whereas two had been injured as a result of wreck.

Additional, Weddle famous that the taking pictures victims are secure whereas authorities proceed to seek for the individual of curiosity, 32-year-old Joseph A. Sofa.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9:52 p.m.

In a press release to LEX 18, Saint Joseph London confirmed that they had acquired a number of sufferers with minor accidents following the taking pictures in Laurel County.

“We’re devastated by the occasions that occurred alongside Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky Saturday night time,” the assertion stated. “We’re considering of our associates and neighbors throughout this tough time and praying for individuals who have been impacted. Saint Joseph London acquired a number of sufferers and is treating them for minor accidents. We proceed to coordinate with native regulation enforcement and first responders.”

In accordance with Kentucky State Police Spokesperson Paul Blanton, two people have been transported to UK Hospital following the taking pictures.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9:26 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace reviews that each north and southbound instructions of I-75 is now open because the seek for individual of curiosity 32-year-old Joseph A. Sofa continues.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.

In accordance with London Police, 32-year-old Joseph A. Sofa is an individual of curiosity within the taking pictures.

In a Fb put up, the division encourages folks to contact 911 or 606-878-7000.

Sofa is 5’10, roughly weighing 154 kilos. He’s believed to be armed and harmful.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

I-75 and US 25 stay shut down, the Mount Vernon Fireplace Division reviews.

In a put up to Fb, the company reviews that they’re actively working to divert site visitors off the interstate at Exit 62 and Exit 59.

Vital delays are nonetheless anticipated.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:29 p.m.

In accordance with an X put up made by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, he’s receiving reviews from the Workplace of Homeland Safety and Kentucky State Police.

“Collectively, we’re actively monitoring the scenario and providing assist in any approach doable,” the governor wrote.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:18 p.m.

In accordance with the Kentucky Transportation Cupboard District 11, I-75 is at the moment closed from Exit 41 to Exit 59, each north and southbound.

Different street closures embrace KY-909/US 25.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

In accordance with the Mount Vernon Fireplace Division, site visitors from I-75 southbound is now being diverted off at Exit 59.

In a Fb put up, they inspired drivers to count on congestion and delays.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 6:48 pm.

In accordance with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace, the roadway stays closed as a consequence of an energetic shooter scenario 9 miles north of London.

Quite a few folks have been shot close to the interstate, the company reviews by way of Fb.

This story initially appeared at LEX18.com.

