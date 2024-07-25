Bob Bruderman Elevated To Chief Digital Officer At Kobalt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Impartial music writer Kobalt introduced that longtime senior workers member Bob Bruderman has been promoted to the newly created place of Chief Digital Officer.

In his new position, Bruderman will proceed to supervise digital technique for Kobalt, together with sustaining the corporate’s partnerships with established streaming companions resembling YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, and Soundcloud whereas growing relationships with rising digital companions.

Based mostly in New York Metropolis, Bruderman will proceed to report back to Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert.

Bruderman first joined the Kobalt group in 2013 and most just lately held the position of Government Vice President, World Digital Enterprise on the music writer. Earlier than he joined kobalt, Bruderman held quite a lot of roles at Sony Music Leisure. He additionally serves on the board of administrators at ASCAP, the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) and the Digital Knowledge Trade (DDEX).

“Bob has been a key member of the Kobalt government group for over a decade,” stated Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt Music Group. “He has made innumerable contributions to our enterprise as a strategist, negotiator and chief, and is revered for his capacity to each fiercely advocate for songwriters and music publishers’ rights throughout the bigger business, whereas strongly supporting our digital companions’ capacity to innovate and proceed to convey new merchandise, options, and companies to market, increasing music choices for followers world wide. I’m happy to have the ability to elevate him to this essential new position.”

“It’s a pivotal time in our enterprise for songwriters and music publishers,” stated Bruderman. “I’m pleased with the transformative impression Kobalt has on the business and sit up for persevering with our mission to be the premier vacation spot for songwriters. I sit up for working with our stellar international group to speed up change throughout the globe.”