Blxst Announces The I’ll Always Come Find You Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper, songwriter, and producer Matthew Dean Burdette, recognized skilled as Blxst, introduced plans for his 2024 I’ll All the time Come Discover You Tour.

The 30-show tour kicks off on the Home of Blues in Houston on October 1st and runs to December fifth when it closes out at The Republik in Honolulu after making stops in markets reminiscent of Dallas, Atlanta, Chicao, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Information of the tour follows final week’s launch of Blxst’s latest album, “I’ll All the time Come Discover You,” four-chapter idea album that tells the story of Birdie, a younger chaufer.

Becoming a member of Blxst on tour are collaborators and particular company Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, and Joony.

In collaboration with Schooling is Key 501(c)(3), $1 per every ticket bought on the I’ll All the time Come Discover You Tour might be donated to supply scholarships for interior metropolis college students in Blxst’s hometown of Los Angeles.

BLXST – I’LL ALWAYS COME FIND YOU 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 01 – Houston, TX – Home of Blues

Wed Oct 02 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Thu Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Sat Oct 05 – Orlando, FL – Home of Blues

Mon Oct 07 – Dallas, TX – South Facet Ballroom

Thu Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

Fri Oct 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Solar Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Tue Oct 15 – Boston, MA – Residents Home of Blues Boston

Wed Oct 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat Oct 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Oct 24 – St Louis, MO – Pageant

Sat Oct 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Oct 28 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – Home of Blues

Wed Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – Home of Blues

Fri Nov 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Nov 02 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – The Complicated

Solar Nov 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Nov 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Fri Nov 08 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sat Nov 09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Fri Nov 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Nov 16 – Wheatland, CA – Arduous Rock Stay Sacramento

Tue Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Monetary Theatre

Thu Nov 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Sq. at Petco Park

Fri Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu Dec 05 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik