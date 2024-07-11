BLACKPINK’s LISA To Headline The Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the International Citizen Pageant introduced that rapper, singer, dancer, and elegance icon, LISA, will be a part of the lineup as a headliner, set to carry out in New York’s Central Park on September twenty eighth.

Finest referred to as a member of the Ok-pop woman group BLACKPINK, LISA has been making strikes as a solo artist and not too long ago launched her new single “Rockstar,” which rapidly collected 93 million views on YouTube in simply 11 days.

“We’re thrilled to affix forces with LISA for what shall be her first solo efficiency at a music pageant,” mentioned Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Leisure, and Artist Relations at International Citizen. “LISA shouldn’t be solely an unbelievable performer, but in addition a strong advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive motion on a few of the most pressing challenges our world is dealing with. We stay up for welcoming LISA, and naturally Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September! Be a part of us by taking motion on the International Citizen app, and collectively, we are able to make a big impact to finish excessive poverty.”

LISA joins International Citizen lineup for 2024 that additionally consists of Doja Cat, Publish Malone, Rauw Alejandro, and Jelly Roll, amongst others. The pageant shall be hosted by International Citizen Ambassador, Hugh Jackman.

Tickets for the occasion are free and will be earned by taking motion on the International Citizen app or web site, permitting followers to contribute to initiatives geared toward Defeating Poverty, Defending the Planet, and Demanding Fairness.