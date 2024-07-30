Bitcoin Price Prediction As Kamala Harris Snubs Trump Showdown At Bitcoin 2024 Conference In Nashville, And Traders Pivot To 99BTC With Time Running Out

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin value dropped 2% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $64,367 as of 03:32 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 4% to $34 billion.

This comes because the Bitcoin 2024 convention confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t converse on the occasion in Nashville that begins right now.

There had been hopes that Harris would be part of Donald Trump on the occasion in what would have been one thing of a showdown on crypto insurance policies between the 2 presidential candidates.

Kamala Harris won’t be talking @TheBitcoinConf. No shock. What can she say to us when she’s actively imprisoning builders, forcing our business abroad, attacking PoW… it might have been a catastrophe for her. All eyes on Trump now. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the ground (@DavidFBailey) July 24, 2024

The choice has sparked controversy and debate within the crypto house, highlighting the complicated relationship between the present administration and the digital asset business.

The Biden-Harris Administration did not ignore crypto.

They did not snort at crypto.

They tried to combat and kill crypto. When you function in unhealthy religion and need to lengthen a honest olive department, you first must reveal good religion: Hearth @GaryGensler

Finish Operation Chokepoint… — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) July 24, 2024

In the meantime, all eyes have turned to the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who’s scheduled to talk on the convention on July 27.

Bitcoin Value Bearish, Might The Bulls Stage A Pattern Reversal?

The Bitcoin value has been on an upward pattern since July 5, rising to the $68,237 resistance stage, in response to knowledge from GeckoTerminal. After hitting the resistance, the token went via a retrace, forming a rounding high sample because the bears continued to exert stress.

With the BTC value buying and selling under the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA), the bears goal to exert extra stress on the asset.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) exhibits that sellers have the higher hand, because the RSI trades on a downtrend, to commerce at 37 presently.

In keeping with the Bitcoin value evaluation on the 4-hour chart, the token is presently on a bearish pattern because the bears capitalize on the rounding high sample. If the promoting continues, the token may retrace again to the $60,529 assist stage.

In an inverse state of affairs, because the RSI exhibits that the token is presently undervalued, patrons could begin including to their shopping for positions, driving the token in direction of a bullish rally to focus on $68,000.

In the meantime, because the BTC value bulls search for extra shopping for alternatives, different Bitcoin lovers are shopping for into 99Bitcoins (99BTC) earlier than its presale ends on August 6.

99Bitcoins Enters Closing Leg Of ICO With Over $2.5 Million Raised

99Bitcoin is an academic platform with over 2 million registered customers for its programs and greater than 705,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Since its launch in 2013, the challenge has emerged as a pillar of crypto training and now it’s launching its personal crypto token, 99BTC.

With the introduction of its personal token, the challenge is about to introduce a groundbreaking learn-to-earn (L2E) mannequin. It would gamify crypto training by permitting token holders to deal with challenges and full classes to earn greater rankings and $99BTC tokens as rewards.

What’s Spatial Computing? Uncover how #Blockchain is remodeling AR/VR, making immersive digital worlds extra interactive and safe. Dive deeper: https://t.co/2hlZYRFHBv#99BTC #SpatialComputing #Web3 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) April 8, 2024

99Bitcoins additionally plans to combine its token into the Bitcoin community utilizing the BRC-20 token customary.

Introducing $99BTC on BRC-20! 🎓 Since 2013, #99Bitcoins has been the go-to useful resource for studying about #Cryptocurrency. We’re launching a platform that allows the constructing of #dApps on high of the #Bitcoin community!💡#LearnToEarn rewards customers on the Bitcoin blockchain.🙌 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) April 30, 2024

Token holders may stake their 99BTC tokens for a formidable 944% annual proportion yield (APY).

Jacob Bury, a well-liked crypto analyst and YouTuber, says that the 99Bitcoins token may flip a $1K funding into $10K after its launch.

You should purchase 99BTC tokens for $0.00115 every. With a value hike coming in lower than 5 days, and the challenge wrapping up fundraising efforts by August 6, purchase now to lock in the most effective deal.

To affix the presale, purchase $99BTC from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

