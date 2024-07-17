Bitcoin Magazine And Look Into Bitcoin Partner To Launch Enhanced Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Bitcoin Journal is thrilled to announce the launch of the newly enhanced Bitcoin Journal Professional in partnership with Look Into Bitcoin. This strategic collaboration entails rebranding Look Into Bitcoin and relaunching it as Bitcoin Journal Professional, bringing real-time information and market-leading chart intelligence to customers whereas considerably enhancing the capabilities and attain of Bitcoin Journal Professional.

“I am thrilled to accomplice with the Bitcoin Journal crew, whom I’ve lengthy admired, to construct on the success that Look Into Bitcoin has achieved since its launch in 2019,” stated Philip Swift, Founder and CEO of Look Into Bitcoin and now Managing Director of Bitcoin Journal Professional. “Bitcoin Journal Professional now goes past information data to supply all of the related instruments you want for Bitcoin investing: on-chain charts, macro information, bespoke chart alerts, and Tradingview scripts for real-time evaluation that, when mixed, give our customers an enormous edge out there. Collectively, we’re able to create unbelievable worth for the Bitcoin Journal Professional neighborhood.”

Previous to this partnership, Bitcoin Journal Professional was the main top-ranked Bitcoin-only publication on the Substack platform, publishing in-depth analysis on Bitcoin and conventional monetary markets. This new partnership will considerably elevate the consumer expertise by offering a complete suite of Bitcoin on-chain and macro charts, superior charting instruments, and market-leading evaluation.

The Bitcoin Journal Professional platform now gives a variety of options and companies, together with:

Actual-time Bitcoin charts and information: Keep up to date with the newest market tendencies and actions.

Superior charting instruments: Analyze the market with subtle charting instruments.

In-depth market evaluation: Acquire insights from common professional movies and studies.

Academic sources: Entry a wealth of data on Bitcoin and blockchain expertise.

Customizable chart alerts and notifications: Arrange alerts so that you by no means miss a factor!

Click on right here to begin your free trial

Mark Mason, Worldwide Writer at Bitcoin Journal, additionally commented on the partnership, stating, “It has been an absolute delight to accomplice with Philip. As Bitcoin achieves extra mainstream adoption and recognition, the necessity for real-time information insights and cutting-edge market intelligence evaluation turns into extra important. This partnership can be built-in to assist and complement all present and future distribution channels, implementing Bitcoin Journal Professional charts and information throughout our on-line, print, social, video, and occasions channels.”

To have fun the launch of this partnership, customers can obtain a free 30-day trial of the brand new and improved Bitcoin Journal Professional platform for a restricted time. This trial gives full entry to all of the options and companies, permitting customers to expertise the improved platform firsthand.

“This partnership will allow hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide to make knowledgeable, data-driven selections about Bitcoin,” Swift continued. “Keep tuned – the way forward for Bitcoin evaluation simply bought brighter!”

For extra data and to begin your free trial, go to the Bitcoin Journal Professional web site right here.