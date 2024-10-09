Bitcoin creator is Peter Todd, HBO film says – POLITICO

“In investigations like these, digital forensics can solely take you thus far; they’re like a compass,” Hoback informed POLITICO earlier than the documentary aired. “Actual solutions can solely be discovered offline.”

“Todd’s recreation idea is subsequent degree,” Hoback mentioned. “Simply contemplate, within the run-up to launch: He’s within the trailer, there’s a multimillion-dollar betting pool, lots of of 1000’s of tweets in regards to the movie and I didn’t see anybody recommend this chance. He’s a fucking genius.”

The naming of Todd will probably be a blow to crypto-based prediction markets, which had till Monday recognized the late Len Sassaman, an American data privateness advocate, as the favourite.

However the bitcoin and crypto business weren’t instantly bought on the Todd-as-Satoshi idea. As information of the documentary’s findings trickled out, Jameson Lopp, a co-founder of bitcoin firm Casa, posted on X that “wherever Satoshi could also be, I wish to suppose they’re having fun at this newest spherical of foolishness.”

Carter mentioned he feels sure that Todd is just not Nakamoto, partially due to deep information the bitcoin creator would have needed to have about cryptography and digital money methods.

“There’s no larger thriller in historical past,” he later mentioned of the identification of Satoshi, who’s believed to personal a large quantity of bitcoin tokens. “The truth that Satoshi efficiently pulled this off — it truly is magical. I personally hope we by no means discover out who Satoshi is.”

This story was up to date with extra reactions to the documentary’s revelations.

