Bill, Hillary Clinton endorse Kamala Harris as Biden drops out

President Joe Biden introduced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday afternoon. In response, former President Invoice Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton promptly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris because the Democratic candidate to switch him.

“We’re honored to affix the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and can do no matter we will to help her,” the Clintons mentioned in a press release posted on X. “Now could be the time to help Kamala Harris and struggle with every part we’ve obtained to elect her.”

As the primary lady to safe a significant social gathering’s nomination in 2016, the previous U.S. Senator from New York now goals to assist Harris develop into the primary lady president in U.S. historical past.

The Clintons praised Biden’s presidency of their assertion. “President Biden has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created tens of millions of latest jobs, rebuilt a battered economic system, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing on this planet,” they mentioned.

“We be a part of tens of millions of People in thanking President Biden for all he has completed,” the assertion continued. “We’re honored to affix the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and can do no matter we will to help her.”

The joint assertion additionally expressed concern over Donald Trump’s potential return. “We’ve lived by many ups and downs, however nothing has made us extra nervous for our nation than the menace posed by a second Trump time period,” they mentioned. Now could be the time to help Kamala Harris and struggle with every part we’ve obtained to elect her.”

In the meantime, former President Barack Obama additionally launched an official assertion praising Biden’s legacy however has but to endorse Harris.

