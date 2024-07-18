Biden tests positive for COVID : NPR

toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Pictures

President Biden examined constructive for COVID on Wednesday whereas campaigning in Las Vegas, the White Home mentioned in an announcement.

The information comes at a time in his marketing campaign when many Democrats have raised questions on whether or not Biden, 81, nonetheless has what it takes to run for a second time period.

A variety of high-profile Democrats, together with Rep. Adam Schiff of California on Wednesday, have referred to as on him to withdraw from the race following a debate in opposition to former President Donald Trump the place Biden badly stumbled.

Biden has insisted he’s staying within the race, and has been vigorously campaigning because the June 27 debate.

On Tuesday, he spoke to the annual conference of the NAACP in Las Vegas, sat for an interview with BET Information, and did one other marketing campaign occasion centered on points for Black Individuals.

Then on Wednesday, Biden did an interview with Univision Radio at a neighborhood restaurant. Biden’s physician mentioned within the assertion that the president had “felt okay” for that occasion, regardless of chilly signs.

Afterward, he examined constructive for COVID with a speedy check, the White Home mentioned. His signs are gentle, however he’ll return to Delaware to self-isolate.

Biden is taking Paxlovid, the White Home mentioned. He’s anticipated to proceed to hold out his duties whereas he’s isolating.

Biden had been slated to offer an tackle to UnidosUS. Janet Murguia, the president of the group, broke the information of Biden’s diagnonis, telling the convention that she had simply spoken to the president on the cellphone, and he had advised her immediately.

That is the president’s second bout with the virus. He first obtained COVID on July 21, 2022, and skilled gentle signs. He was handled with the Paxlovid antiviral, then skilled a rebound case of the virus on July 30 of that yr.

Biden’s superior age has been a spotlight this yr as a result of voters have mentioned they’re involved he’s too outdated for the job.

Final fall, Biden’s doctor mentioned in a memo that the president had obtained an up to date COVID vaccine and a flu shot. A number of weeks earlier, Biden was vaccinated for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which may be harmful for seniors.