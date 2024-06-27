Biden and Trump set for first 2024 presidential debate tonight in Atlanta – Houston Public Media

REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage tonight in Atlanta for the primary of two presidential debates of the 2024 normal election, hosted by CNN. However no matter which candidate wins the talk, Texas is already the loser.

Texas State College in San Marcos was initially slated to host the candidates on September 16. That will have been the primary presidential debate ever held in Texas. Then Biden and Trump determined to chop the Fee on Presidential Debates out of the method, handing management to the networks. This would be the first presidential debate in 40 years not beneath the management of the fee.

Aaron Kall, director of debate on the College of Michigan and the editor and co-author of Debating the Donald, stated each candidates had incentives for taking management away from the fee and giving it on to the networks.

Tips on how to watch and pay attention Thursday evening’s debate will air reside on TV8, Information 88.7 FM and each audio and video streams on HoustonPublicMedia.org. The controversy begins at 8 p.m. CT.

“President Trump and others thought among the individuals who served on it have been too in opposition to him, and he would not get a good shake. He did not like one of many moderators from the 2020 cycle,” Kall stated. “And President Biden did not like how the fee dealt with the COVID state of affairs of each President Trump and his household on the (September 29, 2020) Cleveland debate.”

The Fee on Presidential Debates had initially deliberate three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate for this yr. Following the vice-presidential debate at Lafayette School in Easton, PA on September 25, the remaining two presidential debates beneath the fee have been scheduled for Virginia State College in Petersburg, VA on October 1 and on the College of Utah in Salt Lake Metropolis on October 9.

Kall stated the lack of the debates may price every of the 4 colleges and their surrounding communities hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

“It is unlucky for these colleges. And it jogs my memory, I must cancel some lodge reservations I had for the preliminary websites the place the debates existed,” Kall stated. “I keep in mind seeing some knowledge about functions for the schools that hosted the completely different debates, functions numbers rising exponentially after it due to the publicity that they acquired.”