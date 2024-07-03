Biaoqing Price Tumbles 18% As Traders Race To Buy This Solana Meme Coin Before Its Big Airdrop And Listing

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Biaoqing value plunged 18% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.011 as of 01:09 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 11% to $4.2 million

This comes because the meme coin area gained 3% within the final 24 hours to hit a market capitalization of $48 billion. BIAO, generally known as the “Pepe of China,” outperformed the unique PEPE, which is up simply 1%.

Biaoqing Value Might Rise, Set For A Bullish Rally Over The Falling Wedge

After its launch, the Biaoqing value soared to an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.0515 on June 19, in line with information from GeckoTerminal. Nevertheless, the bears have gained full management of the value, with the token being down 77% from its ATH.

BIAO value has been buying and selling inside the confines of a falling wedge sample, registering larger lows. The bulls then discovered help inside the $0.0095, which the bulls are utilizing to stage a probable bullish pattern reversal that might push BIAO over the falling wedge sample.

The present retrace has pushed the value of Biaoqing to commerce beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), with the SMAs offering the brink that BIAO value wants to beat at $0.0141 and $0.0249, respectively.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is gearing up in direction of a rebound from the 30-oversold stage, presently buying and selling at 43 and climbing up. If the bulls capitalize on the falling wedge sample to purchase extra, the RSI might soar over the 50-midline stage, a sign of intense shopping for stress.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be bullish, with the MACD line (blue) crossing above the sign line (orange), a sign of a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover merged with the inexperienced bars extending past the impartial line on the histogram signifies that BIAO is on a constructive momentum.

Biaoqing Value Prediction

The Biaoqing Value evaluation on the 1-hour chart exhibits that BIAO is gearing up for a bullish rally over the falling wedge sample. BIAO is capitalizing on the actions of the RSI and MACD, because the technical indicators present traders with sufficient bullish prospects to rally the value, presently focusing on $0.047.

Conversely, the 50-day SMA trades beneath the 200-day SMA, forming a loss of life cross round $0.031. A loss of life cross might push the bears to take management of the value at this stage. In such a situation, the bulls might retreat to $0.00871, performing as a cushion towards downward stress.

Because the Biaoqing value bulls seek for extra shopping for alerts, traders are dashing to purchase the brand new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than its launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in about 4 days.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t fret you’ll be able to nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra information comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Sealana ICO Raises Over $6 Million – Final Probability To Purchase

Sealana is providing traders a final likelihood to purchase earlier than its airdrop commences and token buying and selling goes stay on DEXs on July 2 at 1 p.m. UTC.

What higher strategy to present your love of Lambos, Huge Good points & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to indicate for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s greatest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

The Solana-based meme coin includes a chubby seal mascot, a as soon as smooth and agile character who’s now messy and overweight with an insatiable urge for food for junk meals.

SEAL began life as a Solana-only coin however has since expanded its attain by going multichain with a BNB Chain model of the token. It can be bought on the Ethereum community, widening its attraction throughout crypto communities.

New Meme Crypto ‘Sealana’ Attracts Whales As Solana Value Recovers.

#SolanaMemecoin pic.twitter.com/zqP73U7Mk3 — TechStory (@TechStoryin) May 5, 2024

In line with Crypto Boy, a distinguished crypto analyst and YouTuber, $SEAL has the potential to surge 100X after launch.

To take part within the presale, go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here. One $SEAL prices $0.022.

