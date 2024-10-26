Beyoncé’ headlines Kamala Harris rally

HOUSTON — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter instructed an brisk crowd Friday she was not attending Vice President Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign rally as a star, however her fame made an impression, anyway.

“I am not right here as a star. I am not right here as a politician. I am right here as a mom,” she stated. “Your freedom is your God-given proper, your human proper.”

Even earlier than the “Cowboy Carter” creator graced the stage in assist of Harris along with her mother, Tina Knowles, and her longtime buddy and collaborator Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s affect was felt exterior and all all through the venue.

Pleasure and a way of delight permeated the air as followers waited in an extended line forward of the occasion exterior Shell Power Stadium in Houston.

