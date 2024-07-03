Best Movies to Buy on DVD, Blu-ray

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Though watching films with a streaming service is straightforward and handy, there’s one thing particular about opening a bodily media case and sliding in a Blu-ray or 4K Extremely HD disc right into a participant. The paintings, the image high quality and bonus options are just a few issues you’ll be able to’t get with streaming.

If you happen to’re seeking to constructing out your own home’s film library with prestigious traditional and trendy movies, Barnes & Noble has their annual summer season sale on all discs from the Criterion Assortment — the favourite dwelling video firm of film lovers and cinephiles.

Ending on Sunday, July 28, it can save you 50 p.c off DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K Extremely HD discs and boxed units with costs beginning as little as $7.49.

Since this sale is at Barnes & Noble, you’ll be able to both get your order shipped to you free of charge, in case your cart is over $40, or if you happen to’re a member of the retailer’s premium membership — which works for $39.99 per 12 months (about $3.33 monthly). Membership will get you various perks, like free transport on all orders, early entry to particular editions and occasions, an extra 10 p.c off at checkout and extra.

In the meantime, if you happen to dwell close to a Barnes & Noble location, you’ll be able to order on-line and decide to choose up your items in-store free of charge.

Forward, you’ll discover our picks for the very best offers throughout the Criterion Assortment’s 50 p.c off sale — together with new releases, previous favorites and pre-order titles.

Criterion Assortment Releases on July 23

Criterion Assortment Releases on July 16

Whereas you will get 50 p.c off all Criterion Assortment releases at Barnes & Noble, choose DVD, Blu-ray 4K Extremely HD and boxed set titles from the house video firm are on sale for as much as 50 p.c off record costs on Amazon. Take a look at just a few of our favourite releases from the retail large, under:

Within the meantime, store Barnes & Noble’s Criterion Assortment summer season sale under.