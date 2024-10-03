Best Deals on Sling TV

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The brand new NBA season is only some weeks away. Nonetheless, you may get prepared for the entire hoops motion with the NBA Pre-Season video games — think about it only a style earlier than the common season begins.

Wish to watch video games on-line? Basketball followers can watch the NBA Pre-Season on Sling.

At a Look: The best way to Watch NBA Pre-Season On-line

When: Friday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 18

Friday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 18 TV channels: ESPN and NBA TV

ESPN and NBA TV Stream on-line: Sling

The NBA Pre-Season begins with the Boston Celtics taking up the Denver Nuggets at Etihad Area in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The sport broadcasts on NBA TV.

Nonetheless, the remainder of the NBA Pre-Season airs throughout ESPN and NBA TV. Take a look at a schedule for the NBA Pre-Season right here.

Sling Orange is without doubt one of the finest choices for streaming the NBA Pre-Season, because of the streaming service’s low month-to-month worth and choice of channels that consists of ESPN and greater than 30 different sports activities, information and leisure channels.

Presently, Sling is providing new subscribers as much as 63 % off of their first month. Plans embrace Sling Orange, which is $15 for the primary month (and $40 monthly afterward) and gives TBS, Disney Channel, BBC America and others.

The Sling Sports activities Further is a further $11 monthly and consists of NBA TV, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, MLB Community, MLB Strike Zone, NHL Community and extra.

In the meantime, you may get essentially the most out of the streaming service with the Sling Orange + Blue plan, which is $35 for the primary month (and $60 month-to-month afterward) and consists of all channels within the particular person Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages.

Please be aware: Costs and channel availability rely in your native market. Study extra about Sling TV right here.