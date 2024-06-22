Bernstein: Bitcoin Could Hit $1 Million by 2033

Main Wall Road agency Bernstein has made a bullish long-term prediction for Bitcoin’s value, saying it may attain $1 million by 2033.

JUST IN: $779 billion Bernstein says #Bitcoin will doubtless hit $1 million. Predicts $200,000 value by 2025 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zBp3o09OoL — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 14, 2024

In a brand new report initiating protection of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, Bernstein analysts have raised their value goal for Bitcoin to $200,000 from $150,000 by the top of 2025.

Bernstein has lengthy been constructive on Bitcoin’s prospects, however this $1 million forecast by 2033 represents one of many highest institutional projections but. The analysts’ thesis is predicated on unprecedented demand from spot Bitcoin ETFs and constrained future provide.

Bernstein’s report additionally highlighted how Michael Saylor “has grow to be synonymous with model Bitcoin and has positioned MSTR as a number one Bitcoin firm, attracting at-scale capital (each debt and fairness) for an energetic Bitcoin acquisition technique.”

“MicroStrategy positions itself as an ‘energetic leveraged bitcoin technique versus passive spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs),’ the report stated, noting that during the last 4 years, the corporate’s energetic technique has produced a better Bitcoin per fairness share,” Bernstein wrote.

Bernstein additionally set a $2,890 value goal on MicroStrategy shares, representing practically double the present value.

The daring long-term Bitcoin outlook comes as establishments heat as much as Bitcoin, with main asset managers like BlackRock and Constancy providing BTC funding merchandise. Bernstein cited inflows into these regulated autos as fueling this cycle’s exponential Bitcoin value features.

The analysts see MicroStrategy sustaining its first-mover benefit because the world’s main listed Bitcoin participant. With BTC adoption nonetheless in its infancy, corporations like MicroStrategy have room to develop their Bitcoin holdings for years to come back.