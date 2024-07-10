Bernie Kosar says he’s been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson’s

Bernie Kosar is among the most beloved sports activities figures in Cleveland’s historical past. By way of the years, he has been very open about his well being battles following his years in soccer.

“I’ve had 40 some surgical procedures, 80 damaged bones, 100 concussions, 15 seizures, final couple of seizures I used to be in a coma for 72 and 96 hours,” stated Kosar.

However now he is speaking publicly in regards to the personal well being battle he is been waging for months, liver failure.

“To be placed on the liver transplant record was extremely, , scary,” he stated. Over the past seven months Kosar estimates he is spent 40-to-50 nights within the hospital and underwent 20 to 25 surgical procedures.

“Actually eight, ten weeks in the past I felt like I used to be on my demise mattress and being instructed you are in all probability not going to have the ability to survive issues like this.”

I used to be with Kosar in March at an occasion on the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame on the day docs have been presenting his case to the transplant board.

“That was proper, the day after I was instructed that I want it and also you noticed me. I regarded like I wanted it that day. I assumed for positive not solely am I having (a transplant.) And my query wasn’t like do I want it or not,” Kosar recalled, “how fast can I do it as a result of I do not suppose I’ll make it to subsequent soccer season not to mention subsequent month.”

On prime of that Kosar says he was additionally recognized in February with the early levels of Parkinson’s illness. Over the past two months he stated he is targeted on his weight loss plan, avoiding the triggers which have landed him within the hospital previously and his numbers have responded.

“I do know there’s cycles that include this so I have been on a few 18 month to 2 12 months horrible cycle of it so now folks say how lengthy is it going to final? Nicely I’ve loved the final seven weeks of this cycle and every single day I have been embracing it so long as I am dwelling inside these protocols.”

As a participant Kosar stated he visualized success on the sector, prepared massive performs to occur. Expertise he says, he’s using now.

“And I am visualizing me being glad, I am visualizing me dwelling and I am placing the work in to it and sadly it’s work to remain alive now on this state of affairs I am in however I am embracing doing that.”